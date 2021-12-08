Property owner contests Gering annexation in court

A Gering property owner opposed to the City of Gering’s most recent annexation took his protests to court. A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge granted a temporary injunction to Paul Reed and Paul Reed Farms LLC, who contested annexation of property finalized last month.
According to Nov. 29 filing, Reed and Reed Farms own several tracts of real property in a rural unincorporated area of Scottsbluff Bluff County, south of the North Platte River, and are challenging the annexation of four tracts of land. They operate recreational and agricultural operations personally and for business, the suit states, with Reed farms growing alfalfa, corn and beans. A “very large portion of the land,” which the Gering Council approved annexing after public hearings on Oct. 5 by the Gering Planning Commission and reading of ordinances by the Gering City Council on Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, is used for “recreational hunting/fishing and habitat conservation purposes.” The annexation was approved by the Gering City Council during the Nov. 16 meeting.
One section of the land, owned by Reed Farms, is described as an old lime pile and cannot be developed, the company claims in its filing, and is used for limited function of planting and growing pasture grass, pasturing cattle for brief periods and hunting.
Some sections of the annexed land also fall within the areas deemed within the 100 year flood zone by the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA, which Reed claims in the lawsuit “will not likely enable housing conveniently.” Reed owns about 340 acres in the areas annexed by the City, which includes the land his house sits on and the surrounding crop and hunting land.
According to the lawsuit, regarding the Oct. 5 public hearing, Reed alleges he and Reed Farm’s “was never directly given notice of this public meeting regarding potential annexation of his property but did learn of the anexation from third parties. It also cites the land as being designated as in a heavy industrial district. The Star-Herald covered that public hearing and Reed and his attorney were in attendance and spoke at the meeting.
Reed also contacted the city, the suit says, expressing his objection. He also offered to show the lands to the council and mayor of Gering, a majority of whom declined to examine the lands. He claims in the suit that a representative was not permitted to speak during the Nov. 8 meeting or at the Nov. 16 meeting.
The annexation had been approved by the council, after Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman cast the tie breaking vote during its Nov. 16 meeting.
Reed contends that the City of Gering did not have the authority to annex the land, citing Nebraska State Statute and claiming the city could only annex land that is adjacent and contiguous to the city that is urban or suburban in character. Reed claims the lands agricultural use, as well as its heavy industrial zoning, and rural in character means the city can’t annex it. It claims the lack of structures, improvements or city services near the tracts or a plan to extend services also makes it ineligible for annexation.
The suit also cites the back-to-back nature of its Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 meetings as failing to comply with city ordinance. City planner Annie Folck told the Star-Herald at the time the meetings were held back-to-back due to the need to submit districts for election purposes by deadline.
Reed argues that the city’s annexation of the property is the violation of his Second and 14th Constitutional rights and violation of provisions the state constitution.
According to court filings, Reed and the City of Gering entered into a stipulation for a temporary injunction regarding his properties. The stipulation for temporary injunction was entered Tuesday, Dec. 7. The injunction prevents the annexation of Reed’s properties until further order of the court or agreement by the parties in the case, according to an order by Scotts Bluff County Judge Leo Dobrovolny.
All other properties that were annexed by the City of Gering are still subject to the ordinance.