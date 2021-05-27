Property owners have four weeks to protest tax valuations

Farmers in Scotts Bluff County will rest easier next year. Assessed valuations for agricultural land will remain at 2020 values for the 2021-22 tax year.
However, values of residential properties in most of Scotts Bluff County’s cities and towns are increasing, as is residential property in rural subdivisions, according to Assessor Angie Dillman, who briefed the county board last week in preparation for valuation protest season.
Taken together, the new assessed valuations put the total tax base in Scotts Bluff County at more than $3 billion, she said. That figure represents a 1% increase compared to the current tax base.
While Scotts Bluff County’s tax base reflects the area’s steady growth and economic development, the numbers with a more immediate interest to property owners probably will arrive in the mail after Tuesday. That’s when the assessor’s office will mail 12,000 small yellow postcards to all of Scotts Bluff County’s property owners.
The notices of valuation are intended to alert property owners about the assessed value of their homes, land and businesses because the valuation is part of the formula that determines what they’ll owe for property taxes to support schools, county and city government, and other governing subdivisions.
If property owners disagree with their assessments, they will have an opportunity in the next several weeks to request adjustments that might save them some tax dollars.
Beginning Tuesday and continuing through June 30, property owners can file protests of their tax valuations.
In Scotts Bluff County, that means filing the protest form with the county. At that point, with the assessor’s assistance, property owners could possibly iron out issues with their valuations. However, property owners who aren’t satisfied after working with the assessor can carry their protests to the county board.
In 2020, the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners heard about 500 protests. While property owners have from June 1-30 to file protests, the county board will begin hearing protests on July 14. The volume of protests filed will determine how many days commissioners will hear protests. The board must be finished with its work by July 23.
In a memo to property owners considering whether to file a protest, the county board notes that if a protest is filed, it is the property owner’s responsibility to prove the error in valuation.
There are generally three items that may be considered:
— A certified appraisal (The board may require a third-party appraisal);
— Comparisons to similar properties; and,
— Proof of a recent sale of the subject property, generally within 24 months.
“Simply stating that taxes are too high does not constitute proof of equalization,” according to the county board’s memo.
Additionally, the memo reminds property owners: “This process simply sets the value of the property. The taxes are the result of what is spent by schools, cities, colleges, fire districts, paving districts, cemetery districts, etc.”
Dillman said it’s a good idea for property owners to file protests with her office as early as possible. Given more time, the assessor’s office will be able to make a more detailed review of the valuation in question.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue publishes a guide for property owners protesting their valuations. The guide is on the Department of Revenue website.