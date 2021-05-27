Property owners have four weeks to protest tax valuations

Farmers in Scotts Bluff County will rest easier next year. Assessed valuations for agricultural land will remain at 2020 values for the 2021-22 tax year.

However, values of residential properties in most of Scotts Bluff County’s cities and towns are increasing, as is residential property in rural subdivisions, according to Assessor Angie Dillman, who briefed the county board last week in preparation for valuation protest season.

Taken together, the new assessed valuations put the total tax base in Scotts Bluff County at more than $3 billion, she said. That figure represents a 1% increase compared to the current tax base.

While Scotts Bluff County’s tax base reflects the area’s steady growth and economic development, the numbers with a more immediate interest to property owners probably will arrive in the mail after Tuesday. That’s when the assessor’s office will mail 12,000 small yellow postcards to all of Scotts Bluff County’s property owners.

The notices of valuation are intended to alert property owners about the assessed value of their homes, land and businesses because the valuation is part of the formula that determines what they’ll owe for property taxes to support schools, county and city government, and other governing subdivisions.