Property tax, education among topics at District 48 candidate forum

The five candidates for District 48 of the Nebraska Legislature met at a forum Friday to pitch their campaigns and themselves to more than 50 potential constituents. Brian Hardin and Jeremiah Teeple of Gering, Talon Cordle and Scott Shaver of Scottsbluff and Don Lease II of Bridgeport answered questions submitted by the audience and detailed why they believed they’d make the best choice for the primary vote next month.

The forum was hosted by local chapters of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

The candidates responded to questions in a round-robin style. They were able to provide opening and closing remarks and also participated in a short lightning round where they were asked exactly where they stood on certain issues.

Hardin began his remarks by focusing on filling jobs in the agricultural field and lowering taxes.

“Part of my concern and why I decided to run for this seat was to grow people and shrink the government,” he said.

Cordle, seated next to him, said educational issues like “hypersexualized” sexual education and critical race theory were negatively impacting students.

He also supported the EPIC Consumption tax plan proposed by Sen. Steve Erdman.

“We need to have constitutionalism and individual liberties restored in our state,” he said.

Shaver, a former Scottsbluff city councilman, said he’d “bring common sense” to the Legislature and also supported the EPIC tax plan.

“I feel like we needed to fight down there (in Lincoln) and anybody who knows me on the city council knows I’m not scared to fight,” he said.

Lease described his ranching background and spent his opening remarks discussing the topic of education.

“Our social fabric is designed around the public school, whether we like it or not ... so we want to do the best, most efficient job we can in education,” he said. He said two pressing educational issues are how to use taxes to pay for it and how to support students who need help.

Teeple described his background as a citizen “trying to do what’s right” and said he wanted to represent the district’s residents.

“The people on the east side of the state don’t have the same agenda as we do on the west side of the state, and we need somebody who is going to stand up for people of this district at that state level,” Teeple said.

John Stinner, the current District 48 senator, was among those in attendance. He is term-limited and ineligible to run for the office again.

Look for additional information about the candidates’ positions in Sunday’s Star-Herald and online at starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.