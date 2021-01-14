Property tax relief, veterans, broadband on Ricketts 2021 agenda

LINCOLN — Clad in a face-covering and escorted by senators, Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined his 2021 priorities.
“Property tax relief, our veterans and military licensing reform, public safety, broadband access; these are all critical priorities for us to work on this year,” Ricketts said at the conclusion of his speech. “As the session gets underway, I am confident that we can achieve it.”
The State of the State address comes seven days into the 2021 legislative session. In addition to several hot button issues, the 90-day session will tackle the state’s budget, redistricting and COVID-19 relief.
“The work of Nebraskans everywhere has kept the state of the state strong while protecting hospital capacity. We’ve also been working to help Nebraskans recover,” Ricketts said.
He said the federal government invested over $10 billion in aid in Nebraska. He added that $411 million of that has gone to Nebraska’s businesses and family farms, and he said that over $80 million has gone to nonprofits and community-based organizations like food banks.
“We’ve kept building on our efforts to grow Nebraska, even in the midst of tough circumstances,” he said.
The governor used the majority of the speech to highlight his proposed budget.
“The next two-year budget I am proposing control spending to a growth rate of 1.5%,” he said. “In this context, we can achieve several important priorities.”
Of those priorities, Ricketts listed property tax relief first. He said that his proposed budget would deliver $1.36 billion in tax relief over two years. He said about $550 million would come from the state’s property tax credit relief fund and about $597 million would come from the newly-established refundable property tax credit.
“But there’s more we must do to keep Nebraska on the road to realizing property tax relief,” he said. “That’s why Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan and I are proposing to limit the growth of local government property taxes to 3%.”
Ricketts said that local constraints would be critical to ensure that money from the state’s tax relief programs landed in the pockets of citizens, not municipal governments.
“It is my belief that if the legislature fails to enact spending constraints, the people of Nebraska will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority. It’s happened before,” Ricketts said referring to a vote in the 1960s that stripped the state of a property tax.
“As we consider these limits, I also want to know that we can continue to support strong public schools,” he said.
Ricketts proposed budget would also fully fund the state aid to education for the biennium. He said there was also an additional $42.7 million in his budget for state aid to public schools.
“We must continue to invest in the next generation of Nebraskans so they can access educational opportunities that can help them achieve their dreams,” he said.
Next, Ricketts said he wanted to prioritize making the good life more accessible for veterans and their families. For this, he had three initiatives.
The first proposed investing $50 million toward establishing a public-private partnership to locate Space Command at Offutt Air Force Base.
“Nebraska is still working to bring Space Command to the heartland,” he said.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force announced it selected Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as its “preferred” site for a new headquarters, much to the dismay of the state’s federal delegation.
The second initiative would exempt 100% of military retirement income for military retirees. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is a sponsor of this initiative.
“This would complete the work on veterans tax relief we began last year,” Ricketts said.
Lastly, Ricketts said he wanted to make it easier for spouses of veterans to find work while in Nebraska.
“Military spouses continue to face challenges in taking jobs in Nebraska and licensed professionals on a temporary basis,” he said.
Specifically, he wanted to make it easier for spouses with teaching licenses to teach in Nebraska public schools. In a similar vein, Ricketts said he also wanted the legislature to allow health care workers with proper certification in other states to work in Nebraska.
“By allowing universal reciprocity for out of state health care workers to continue, we can encourage more skilled health care professionals to choose the good life,” he said.
Ricketts proposed budget also calls for a new state prison with a price tag of $230 million over two budget cycles.
“Nebraska’s correction system has been under build for 40 years, and our infrastructure is aging,” he said. “By 2025, Nebraska’s correctional system is forecasted to house over 6,400 inmates. Today, we have an operational capacity of over 5,300 inmates.”
Finally, Ricketts said he prioritized broadband connectivity in his 2021 proposed budget.
“It’s no secret that many Nebraskans still do not have access to broadband. Over 80,000 Nebraskan households lack broadband speeds of at least 25/3 (MBps). The pandemic has revealed how impossible work from home or remote education can be for those on the wrong side of the digital divide,” he said.
Some 176,000 households were equipped with broadband last year, according to Ricketts. He said that was done primarily through the use of federal relief funds, specifically through the CARES act. Ricketts expects additional households to receive broadband using existing resources over the next two years.
Ricketts said his 2021 budget would invest $20 million in broadband to cover around 30,000 households.
“This will move Nebraska closer to bring broadband coverage to every corner of the state,” he said.
OpenSky Policy Institute, a non-partisan organization, expressed concern over the governor’s local spending limits plan.
“We are concerned that the governor seems to be blaming schools and other local governments for high property taxes,” said OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renne Fry. “Nebraska ranks low in its level of state support for schools and other local governments, which contributes to us being highly reliant on property taxes. Instead of further squeezing Nebraska’s schools and other local governments, we would encourage the Legislature to look at alternative sources of funding so we can maintain the essential services that these entities provide.”
Fry also applauded the governor’s effort to expand broadband.