Property tax relief, veterans, broadband on Ricketts 2021 agenda

“The next two-year budget I am proposing control spending to a growth rate of 1.5%,” he said. “In this context, we can achieve several important priorities.”

Of those priorities, Ricketts listed property tax relief first. He said that his proposed budget would deliver $1.36 billion in tax relief over two years. He said about $550 million would come from the state’s property tax credit relief fund and about $597 million would come from the newly-established refundable property tax credit.

“But there’s more we must do to keep Nebraska on the road to realizing property tax relief,” he said. “That’s why Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan and I are proposing to limit the growth of local government property taxes to 3%.”

Ricketts said that local constraints would be critical to ensure that money from the state’s tax relief programs landed in the pockets of citizens, not municipal governments.

“It is my belief that if the legislature fails to enact spending constraints, the people of Nebraska will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority. It’s happened before,” Ricketts said referring to a vote in the 1960s that stripped the state of a property tax.