Proposed bill intends to improve price discovery for producers

Fischer’s bill would require the establishment of regional mandatory minimum levels of negotiated trade, which is meant to help provide price transparency while still taking into account the difference in agricultural practices between regions.

The bill will also set up a cattle contract library developed and maintained by the USDA that logs information on regional cattle markets, including the type of each existing contract offered by each packer and a description of the provisions in said contracts.

Additionally, the bill would require packers to report a daily schedule for the following 14 days of the number of cattle to be delivered for slaughter. The USDA would have to report this information on a daily basis.

Fischer said the bill is meant to be a step in the right direction to improve all segments of agriculture.

“I’m not going after the packers. I’m not going after any segment here, but we succeed as ag producers … if more information’s available and the more transparent it is,” she said. “And we succeed as a state, because of the importance of agriculture to the state of Nebraska — and livestock is the largest percentage of that — if we can have success across the board. So, the more information you have, the better decisions you can make.”