Protestors use Independence Day to tout pro-choice message

On Monday, July 4, pro-choice advocates gathered at the beginning of Broadway in Scottsbluff and marched downtown.

The organizers of the event gathered with the intent of protesting the recent overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case in a recent decision by the Supreme Court

“We just wanted to make a positive impact in our community about females rights. Ever since Roe got overturned, we just had a strong feeling that we wanted to get out here and show some positivity,” event organizer Briana Enslow said.

The organizers were prompted to kickstart the event after they felt there was a lack of opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Scottsbluff area.

“We organized this because we felt nothing was being said about it, and it was a couple days after Roe was overturned, and we were like ‘Lets just do it’ so we made the Facebook page, and invited all of our friends and it grew from there,” Victoria Salazar said.

The event organizers also planned the march not only for themselves, but said they felt the need to advocate for their children as well.

“I feel very strongly about this, I have two daughters myself, and who better to voice for them than their own mother? This is our body and our choice, and I just feel very strongly about that,” Idalia Salazar said.

Around the United States, other groups with the same cause took the the streets to march, wearing the color pink.