Questions about creative district? Answers to be offered at Monday meeting

Local residents will have another opportunity to learn more about a proposed Creative District for downtown Scottsbluff.

A Creative District Partner and Community Meeting is scheduled from 12 — 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The event will take place at the Midwest Theater.

Attendees will have the chance to enjoy a treat of popcorn and soda while getting and receiving input on what the creative district would be about. It would encompass large sections of Broadway, Avenue A, First Avenue and East Overland.

Kristin Wiebe is one member of the creative district steering committee. Meeting monthly, the group works through the process laid out by the Nebraska Arts Council to officially create the district.

“Anyone is welcome to attend this meeting because it really affects anybody who lives and works in this community. It’s about the viability of our downtown for the future,” Wiebe said.

The committee is also working on implementing ideas proposed at previous community work sessions.

Wiebe said residents have expressed interest for crosswalk art and public murals.

“Some of the other things that ranked high for the district that people would like to see include more gathering spaces, events that happen on a regular basis, and a centralized event directory,” she added.

She said the goal of the district would be, in part, to make downtown Scottsbluff a more vibrant area to work and to live.

“Basically (it’s) loving where you live, keeping people in a community because it has what they enjoy,” she said. “… Many things that would be part of a creative district are already happening.”

Monday’s meeting will allow the committee to have a better understanding of what areas to focus their plans around. It will also allow for residents to learn more about what the district would entail.

The district would be a gathering space for multiple different art forms.

“It includes performing arts. It includes artists of a more traditional nature … fabric arts, spoken word, every creative avenue possible. What does that look like in our community?” Wiebe said.

Some people want to see job growth, she added, and others want artists to thrive. Residents also want workshops, classes and activities within the district. The individuals behind creative endeavors also need to be consulted.

“We really can’t know exactly what a creative district looks like without knowing what creatives are doing and want to see as well,” Wiebe said.

The committee has several dozen residents in an email group and recently sent out surveys to all businesses within the district’s proposed boundaries. These ensure that local creatives and stakeholders are involved in the process across age groups and cultural demographics.

Nebraska Arts Council representatives will visit the site in late October. By that point, Wiebe said, the steering committee’s workbook should mostly be completed.

Several other towns across Nebraska have either finished or are working on the creative district process, including Chadron and Sidney.