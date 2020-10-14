Racism, sexual assault and finances rank top topics in forum

Snyder said that staff watching for grooming and listening to students is important to uncover possible pedophiles. He said there wasn’t much more that could be done.

“The number one thing is to be vigilant,” he said.

Merrigan said it is an important issue.

“As a woman in the Army for 15 years, this means a lot to me,” Merrigan said.

She said that sexual assault and abuse starts with the culture of an organization. She said that it was important to be vigilant but to also give the victim a place to go and resources. She added that it can’t be a moment to interrogate the victim.

In addressing the question, Kinsey referenced his time as a police officer and said that reporting suspicions is key to uncovering cases. He also said that he felt the current system for reporting allegations in Scottsbluff was working well.

Finances

The district that the candidates hope to represent comes with a $50 million budget covering about 3,400 students and 218 teachers.