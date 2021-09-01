Redistricting challenges impact Nebraska, Wyoming

Larger legislative areas are more difficult to represent, he added, relating how he can drive 957 miles to meet with constituents without leaving the borders of his district. Some of the districts in the Lincoln and Omaha areas are only a handful of miles wide, and with the increased population of those localities, they stand to get even smaller.

In accordance with Nebraska’s new official population of 1.96 million, Erdman said each legislative district should aim for around 40,000 residents, with a leeway of 5%, or 2,000, above or below this target. This means that some districts will have to absorb parts of others. District 48, for example, currently shares its borders with Scotts Bluff County, but the county’s new population is just over 36,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This means District 48 will require an additional 2,000 to 6,000 residents. This will eat into the existing borders of Erdman’s District 47, which, as the least populous in the state, will need to expand elsewhere.

“Some districts will have to be divided,” Erdman said. “...I think it’s our intent ... that we want to hold as many of the seats as we have without disrupting too many of the districts.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee is comprised of nine state senators. It will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2 and must complete its work by Sept. 30.