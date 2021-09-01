Redistricting challenges impact Nebraska, Wyoming

While the populations of both Nebraska and Wyoming has increased, so too has the representatives divided between the states’ urban and rural residents. U.S. Census data from 2020 shows the population of the two states rose 7.18% for Nebraska and 1.66% for Wyoming. Most of this growth, however, was centered around densely-populated urban areas. In rural locations, population trends tell a different story, one which could have major political implications for Goshen County and the Nebraska Panhandle.
“Rural Nebraska has, for years, been moving east,” Nebraska state senator Steve Erdman said. “It’s an issue we have to deal with to make sure we have representation.”
Erdman’s District 47 currently covers parts of 10 counties, including the majority of the southern Panhandle.
While not all the census data is in just yet, Erdman said its likely rural areas in western Nebraska would lose much of their representation in the Legislature. Only one county west of Kearney, Thomas County in District 43, experienced a population boost since the 2010 census. The entire area is serviced by just six of Nebraska’s 49 legislative districts. With a smaller population in the west, that number could soon be reduced.
“We’ll have to make do with three or four senators (for) 50% of the state’s landmass,” Erdman said.
Larger legislative areas are more difficult to represent, he added, relating how he can drive 957 miles to meet with constituents without leaving the borders of his district. Some of the districts in the Lincoln and Omaha areas are only a handful of miles wide, and with the increased population of those localities, they stand to get even smaller.
In accordance with Nebraska’s new official population of 1.96 million, Erdman said each legislative district should aim for around 40,000 residents, with a leeway of 5%, or 2,000, above or below this target. This means that some districts will have to absorb parts of others. District 48, for example, currently shares its borders with Scotts Bluff County, but the county’s new population is just over 36,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This means District 48 will require an additional 2,000 to 6,000 residents. This will eat into the existing borders of Erdman’s District 47, which, as the least populous in the state, will need to expand elsewhere.
“Some districts will have to be divided,” Erdman said. “...I think it’s our intent ... that we want to hold as many of the seats as we have without disrupting too many of the districts.”
Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee is comprised of nine state senators. It will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2 and must complete its work by Sept. 30.
Wyoming’s Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee has the similar task of redrawing the state’s 30 senate and 60 house boundaries. Like in Nebraska, Wyoming experienced an increase of urban residents and a decrease of rural ones.
“What we’re discussing is breaking up our state into regions,” committee member Shelly Duncan said.
The current proposal is to combine geographically adjacent counties together and have each district adhere closer to county lines. Duncan serves in the Wyoming House of Representatives, representing District 5, which lost 751 people since the last census. Her district includes most, but not all, of Torrington. One of the goals of the committee is fixing that problem.
The Torrington area is split among three state house districts and two state senate districts, “like a jigsaw puzzle,” Duncan said. Other municipalities in Wyoming are likewise divided. This can be confusing for voters, Duncan said, and her committee is aiming at keeping communities whole within their districts.
Wyoming’s nested district system ensures each senate district is comprised of two house districts. With a new official state population of around 578,000, this means each senate district will aim for 19,228 residents and each house district will target 9,614. Each district is allotted a 5% leeway.
Duncan and the other members of the redistricting committee are far from the only ones working on it, she said. County clerks and commissioners, as well as municipality leaders, provide data and work with the committee to brainstorm the ideal map. There will also be public meetings, and an online public portal for Wyomingites to propose their own suggestions.
“We all have to make sure the final map works cohesively,” Duncan said.
Like in Nebraska, Wyoming’s redistricting committee will next convene on Thursday, Sept. 2.