Regional West officials ask counties, cities for mask mandate

Larry Dix, the executive director at Nebraska Association of County Officials said the group was researching the issue, but said counties have very limited options for creating ordinances under Nebraska law.

“The statutes are never going to specifically say ‘in the case of a pandemic, here’s the rules and regulations,’ so, we’re looking to see what is in statutes that county boards have the authority to do,” he said. “We do know counties do not have any ordinance authority in state statutes to do a mask mandate.”

He said the group is determining if statutes have any exceptions when it comes to affecting public health in the county, but said they will continue searching.

At least one health department in the state has sought a mask mandate, according to questions asked of Ricketts’ during his call Friday. However, the Nebraska Attorney General has cited statute that says health departments “may only take measures ‘to arrest the progress of’ infectious disease ‘with the approval of the Department of Health and Human Services.’” Ricketts has often said, and said again on Friday, that he will not allow mask mandates to be approved through the state DHHS.