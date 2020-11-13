Regional West offiicals ask counties, cities for mask mandate

Top officials at Regional West Medical Center sent a letter late Thursday to the heads of county and municipal governments asking officials to consider a mask mandate as coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County.
The letter, signed by CEO John Mentgen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mathew Bruner said the region’s hospitals are “becoming overwhelmed.” They said the current condition of the spread makes “employees fearful to go to work, customers fearful of patronizing businesses and parents fearful of sending their children to school.”
Some businesses, government entities and schools require following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of staying six feet apart, hand-washing and masking, the letter suggested issuing a health emergency and taking further action.
“This may be an extremely difficult decision to issue mandatory masking or stay at home orders to support restrictions to flatten the COVID-19 spread curve,” the letter said. “When comparing this to the possibility of paralyzing our communities, businesses and healthcare services, it would be an immediate effective step to help protect all of us in Scotts Bluff County.”
The letter ended with a call to action.
“We request the highest consideration for requiring and enforcing the CDC guidelines for everyone, to include masking, as the best approach to impede the surge of positive COVID-19 case in our local area as soon as possible,” the letter concluded.
Officials reached Friday said they were exploring options, but declined making any policy announcements in a press release sent out on behalf of the county and cities of Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering on Friday evening.
Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, the acting spokesman, said all members of local governments are worried about the significant rise of coronavirus cases, but said ‘mandate’ was a loaded term and they’re looking for alternatives.
“We’re working through the governor’s office to see what’s allowable by law, and what’s not,” he said. “We totally recommend everyone follow the directed health measures in place, we recommend following what public health is stating and we’re moving forward hopefully with the governor’s office to request guidance to address some of the concerns Regional West posed.”
Ken Meyer, the chair of the Scotts Bluff County commissioners, said any action would need further study, Friday morning.
“We’ve conferred with the county attorney, you don’t just put a mandate out there, there’s some state statutes needed looking into,” he said.
He said the hospital’s letter conveyed just how serious the situation is, but he also said Panhandle Public Health District has emphasized masks throughout the pandemic.
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Mayor Raymond Gonzales deferred comment to the joint statement.
“We ask all regional residents to follow CDC guidelines and three simple steps proven to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a cloth face mask when in public areas, maintain social distance, and wash your hands,” Bruner said in a written statement provided to the Star-Herald.
Gov. Pete Ricketts made a series of announcements Friday geared toward the rising cases of the coronavirus and reiterated his position that counties and public health districts cannot require people to wear masks.
He said inpatient procedures will be limited again for hospitals, starting Monday. He also said he would implement stricter measures statewide on the size of gatherings and operations at businesses if the rise continues.
During press conferences on Thursday and Friday, Ricketts answered a number of different questions about individual mandates, but reiterated that he doesn’t believe health districts or counties have the legal authority to pass their own mask mandates.
“With regard to state law, counties cannot issue their own mandates,” he said. “That would have to go through all of our local health departments.”
Larry Dix, the executive director at Nebraska Association of County Officials said the group was researching the issue, but said counties have very limited options for creating ordinances under Nebraska law.
“The statutes are never going to specifically say ‘in the case of a pandemic, here’s the rules and regulations,’ so, we’re looking to see what is in statutes that county boards have the authority to do,” he said. “We do know counties do not have any ordinance authority in state statutes to do a mask mandate.”
He said the group is determining if statutes have any exceptions when it comes to affecting public health in the county, but said they will continue searching.
At least one health department in the state has sought a mask mandate, according to questions asked of Ricketts’ during his call Friday. However, the Nebraska Attorney General has cited statute that says health departments “may only take measures ‘to arrest the progress of’ infectious disease ‘with the approval of the Department of Health and Human Services.’” Ricketts has often said, and said again on Friday, that he will not allow mask mandates to be approved through the state DHHS.
“I’m against mask mandates and so the state’s not going to approve that for local health directors or local health districts to do that. My position on this has been very clear, and is something we’ve maintained throughout the pandemic, going back to last spring.”
Nebraska law does allow an exception for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which put into place a mask mandate in Lincoln on July 20. Lancaster County officials recently extended that health mandate through November. Though some health officials have cited evidence showing mask mandates are working in Omaha and Lincoln, Ricketts pointed to the two communities as having rising cases.
Municipalities need to talk with legal counsel to see if they have authority, he said.
City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt, an attorney at Simmons Olsen law firm said he had not seen the letter Friday evening.
“I’m sure the cities are contemplating what action they can take,” he said.
L. Lynn Rex, who heads the Nebraska League of Municipalities, said several city attorneys reached out to the League asking about mask mandates, but she couldn’t disclose from where.
“We’ve had some initial discussion if we should do a white paper (on mask mandates) or something, but to this point we have not had a request to do that per say,” she said. “Some city attorneys are looking at it right now, because the numbers are just going higher and higher,” she said.
She said municipalities often have broader power to create ordinances compared to counties.
When asked about why he believes that “pleas and education” to wear masks is not working during his press conference on Friday, Ricketts said social distancing, washing your hands and wearing masks are important tools in stopping the spread of the virus.
“We want to take this a step at a time and again, encourage Nebraskans. What we really need is to have Nebraskans to be engaged with slowing the spread of the virus by actively using all the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we have, all those tools that we have. If we do that, we won’t need to take these additional restrictions.”
Maunette Loeks contributed to the reporting of this article.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.