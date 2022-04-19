Register of deeds candidates seek to improve office

Two candidates — Jean Bauer, incumbent, and Angie Hernandez — are running to serve as the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds. On May 10, voters will select one candidate to advance to the general election.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey and will run those responses throughout the week. Responses are run in order of submission.

Jean Bauer

Provide a brief introduction. What skills and qualities do you offer that make you a good candidate for the Register of Deeds?

For nearly 24 years, I have been the Register of Deeds, and in that time, I have completely computerized the functions of the office, provided an online presence for the office, reduced staff from six to three through attrition and technology, prepared payroll and budgets for 23 years while never going over budget, and had clean audits for 23 years. In that time frame, I have graduated from the Institute of Excellence, obtained my assessor’s certificate, served as a leader in our affiliate group by speaking at over half of the summer workshops and conventions, as well as been instrumental in establishing the Register of Deeds workshop.

My legislative experience includes lobbying for the passage of LB 14 (2012), which allowed our fees to be restructured and also set aside a portion of the fees for records preservation and modernization of the office. This lobbying included testifying before legislative committees and meeting with dozens of senators in order to gain the necessary votes for passage of the bill. Fiscal responsibility in this office is a requirement! Millions of dollars in real estate transactions are run through this office annually, and your valuable real estate records need to be kept safe.

What prompted you to run for the Register of Deeds?

In the last 23 years, my team and I have accomplished many great things. We want to continue expanding and updating our online presence and offerings to the public as well as offer a new service of safety and assurance to the real estate owners of the county. While having an internet presence is a must for the office, it also comes with some disadvantages. There will always be persons interested in harvesting your valuable data for negative purposes. Currently, there are programs available which would offer a level of service not seen before in this county.

Imagine registering your email address and receiving updates on documents filed in my office which affect your property. This is our next step and it is a large task. Cooperation with many entities will be required. My team and I are up to this challenge to serve you better. Also, as a member of the county IT committee, I will work to update our county’s website and will strive to make all searches and data more readily accessible with easy to use prompts and instructions. The website has not been updated since its inception, and we are definitely due for this update.

What do you see as a primary role of the Register of Deeds office and how would you strengthen and improve upon that office?

The primary role of the Register of Deeds is to file documents which affect title and ownership to the lands of Scotts Bluff County. The office is the “official record” of ownership to your property. There are also plats and surveys recorded which spell out the measurements of your property. The office and its records are how you prove you own your property. It is how lenders secure their loans against your property and most importantly, it is how the county creates a tax base and collects taxes to operate the county departments. The Register of Deeds has a critical role in this process.

While a majority of our concentration is on the filing of documents, we have an equally important role in records preservation. Scotts Bluff County was officially formed in 1888. On Jan. 28, 1889, Scotts Bluff County took ownership of its records from Cheyenne County. It is our duty to protect the records dating back to that time. We are required to keep those records and preserve them for future generations. Additionally, searches are routinely conducted by the public with regard to those early records of the county.

What changes would you make in the Register of Deeds office to serve its customers better?

Scotts Bluff County was one of the first 10 counties in the state to start e-recording. At present, we see 85% of the filings coming to our office via e-recording, and we accept documents from two different e-recording companies. The paperwork has been filed and we are waiting on acceptance from a third company. With the amount of submitters working remotely throughout the country, we want to be able to offer a third alternative to submitters. We currently offer our numerical indexes for sale via thumb drive as well as the older cadastral maps. Our general indexes are also available on thumb drive and are used primarily for genealogy searches. We are also hoping to implement a notification service to allow the public to know when documents are filed which affect their property.

Our office has come a very long way from recording documents and fees by hand. We are continually making improvements and are open to further ideas from the public. Our website will also be undergoing a massive change in the near future to make it more user-friendly. We are here to serve the public and provide access to our data to help the public in any way possible.

Angie Hernandez

Provide a brief introduction. What skills and qualities do you offer that make you a good candidate for the Register of Deeds?

Currently I am employed by Scotts Bluff County in an assistant supervisory position with auto registration. I have been employed by the county for seven years. Working with the taxpayers has been so rewarding. My skills include managing employees efficiently and the ability to handle difficult situations with ease. I have greatly enjoyed my position, but am seeking to further my knowledge and skills by taking on the challenge of working with legal documents and managing my own office.

I have various skills that I have acquired through 28 years of juggling a family, a full-time job, and another part-time job to provide for my family. I work very well with people and greatly enjoy cultivating friendships through my work environment.

Communication is a key quality when working with taxpayers. I enjoy listening to my customers and exchanging a good laugh and a smile when they leave my counter. It’s always good to hear them say “I’ll ask for you the next time I come back.”

What prompted you to run for the Register of Deeds?

The Register of Deeds office was intriguing to me as I used to work at Aurora Loan Services for 12 years as a document control clerk. During that time, I worked with various legal documents. I had an understanding of the recording process through that job. As I stated earlier, I hold down two jobs and I was looking to further myself by running for an elected position. But while campaigning for this position, I have visited with numerous businesses and it has been brought to my attention that there are a number of taxpayers that are not happy with the management of the Register of Deeds office currently. So now, I actually have a different opinion and feel that it is important for me to win this election and use the skills and knowledge that I have to make a difference in that office.

What do you see as a primary role of the Register of Deeds office and how would you strengthen and improve upon that office?

The primary role of the Register of Deeds office is to record all documents, collect the proper recording fees, and to place them in the correct index as described in the legal description. During my campaign, it has been brought to my attention that there are a number of improvements that could be made to make the recording process easier. All documents once recorded need to remain of record permanently.

I would like to improve the software and make it more user friendly to the public. Communication is very important to everyone that records documents. The public needs to rely on the records being maintained properly.

I would strengthen the office by treating employees and everyone equally and fairly. I would create a positive environment.

What changes would you make in the Register of Deeds office to serve its customers better?

When I reviewed the county website under the Register of Deeds, I noticed that hard drives which contain all of the records from the deeds office are being sold for only $20 to anyone. It seems that this could lead to fraud in the wrong hands. In other nearby counties, a paid subscription is required to view the records. This is a concern that I would like to look into should I be elected.

I would like to make a full review of the recording process and make changes as needed. I would like to have better communication with the customers and make the recording process more user friendly and to assure that documents are being handled with care. Treating the public with respect is a must. I look forward to working with other elected officials and with the county commissioners.

