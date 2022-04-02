Renaming Scotts Bluff National Monument? National parks gets creative with April Fool’s post

The Summit Road at Scotts Bluff National Monument is a vital part of the park’s history, which will now be reflected in the park’s name, according to the an April 1 Facebook post.

The monument was one of several national parks and monuments sharing big news Friday. According to social media posts from parks across the country, there was a Bigfoot sighting, a new riverboat ride, reattachment of mountain summits and a new feature for visitors.

The SBNM Facebook post announced the exciting news that re-designated Scotts Bluff National Monument to Scotts Bluff National Summit Road.

“This makes us the first ‘National Summit Road’ in the National Park System,” the post reads.

The park even included a quote from spokeswoman April F. Day (April Fool’s Day), who said, “This is an exciting day for all Americans. No longer will visitors be confused about what the most popular activity at this important historic site in western Nebraska is. It’s all about the road, baby.”

The end of the post uses the hashtag April Fool’s Day, giving readers another indication that the post was a joke. No, Scotts Bluff National Monument did not change its name.

“It is an April Fool’s joke and I hope that people will find it enjoyable,” said Ittai Levine, SBNM interpreter and park ranger.

Officials at the national parks had fun highlighting local attractions through their April Fools’ Day jokes, with some of the absurd posts being more believable than others.

Zion National Park introduced the new Zion Dutchman riverboat. Yellowstone National Park captured a photo of Bigfoot taking a selfie. Grand Canyon National Park announced that visitors to Mather Point will be able to view Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone from the South Rim of Grand Canyon because of the inter-park landmark loan system. The hardest job was for maintenance crews at North Cascades National Park Service Complex in Washington. They announced in preparation for the busier peak season, crews will be reattaching the steepest mountain summits that were loaned to ski resorts.

Eric Grunwald, the lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument came up with the idea for this year’s April Fool’s Day joke.

“We just wanted to do something for April Fool’s Day because a lot of national parks do a social media post for that day,” Grunwald said. “We thought about something that in the realm of things seems like it’s reasonable, but in a way it’s totally ridiculous at the same time.”

Summit Road offers visitors an easy drive to the top of the monument with views overlooking the cities of Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering as well as a distant view of Chimney Rock. Since most visitors use Summit Road during their visit to the monument, Grunwald thought it would seem believable to say the name was incorporated into the landmark’s official name, not realizing how believable it would seem.

“For sure, I thought some people would think it was real, but I was a little bit surprised by how many people were fooled by the post,” Grunwald said.

The goal of the post was to highlight the road’s history and impact at the monument while also having fun.

“There’s a lot of visitors who come here and only want to drive the road,” Levine said. “That’s the inspiration as the road is an important and very fun part of our history.”

However, Scotts Bluff National Monument’s history does not stop at the road. The Oregon Trail, the wildlife and landscape also are important features of its history.

As the park employees prepare for the tourism season, Levine said they are still working to finalize plans.

One of the summer attractions will be the living history attraction.

“We’ll have some costume interpretation,” Levine said. “Essentially, rangers or volunteers will be dressed up as immigrants going on the Oregon Trail and they’ll be right by the wagon.”

Levine said the monument plans to offer this daily midmorning, although the exact time has not been determined.

Another attraction the monument staff hopes to offer visitors this season is a Bluffs Banter. An interpreter will develop a program to present to visitors once a day.

“Similar to what we did last year, we’ll have a table with a couple of pictures or objects that will be a touch table where we will have conversations about different resources we have here at the monument,” he said. “It could be anything from geology to mammals or reptiles or even history or weather.”

To encourage visitors to explore the habitat at the top of the monument, Levine said they are organizing a new program called the Summit Stroll. Visitors will be able to go on a guided tour at the monument’s summit.

“The Summit Stroll is going to be a short hike at the summit,” he said. “Visitors will park at the top and then go on a walk with a ranger and we’ll be able talk about the resources of the monument.”

The topic of the Summit Stroll will vary.

Another new offering staff hopes to offer this summer will be a formal evening program that will take place one night a week and last about 30 minutes. The details are still in the works, so Levine said more information is yet to come.

“We won’t know exactly what we’re offering until we get the details hammered out with our seasonal employees,” Levine said.

Some of the seasonal employees will begin work this month, but some employees are not scheduled to start until May.

The monument’s official summer season begins Memorial Day, May 30 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

“I’m looking forward to having all of the visitors back again,” Levine said. “I’m excited to be doing interpretation and getting people excited about history and educating people about our parks.”

Summit Road is currently open, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information about SBNM, visit https://bit.ly/3NTnLqO.

