Residents learn more about proposed expressway route near Minatare

Numerous Scotts Bluff and Morrill county residents packed into the Minatare High School Gymnasium Thursday to learn more about proposed concepts which would convert a stretch of Highway 26 from a two-lane highway into a four-lane expressway.

The open house was organized by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The project in question, Minatare — US-385, involves renovating and expanding a stretch of highway 18.19 miles long. The project is part of the long-awaited Heartland Expressway.

This would extend along Highway 26 from just east of Minatare to the connection with Highway 385 in Morrill County.

“This section is next on the docket,” NDOT District 5 Engineer Doug Hoevet said, “and this evening’s meeting was set up to identify the two primary options, north route and south route, and to examine the different options that we had.”

The roadway would be almost identical to the current highway, with 12-foot lanes and a 54-foot culvert between the eastbound and westbound lanes. The new lanes would be built in a "two plus two" design, either due north or due south of the existing two-lane route.

“What that allows us to do is leverage the infrastructure that already exists, being the grade, the culverts and the surfacing,” Hoevet said.

In many places he’s visited for similar open houses, Hoevet said he has found that people were very engaged and provided plenty of feedback. Minatare proved no exception.

“It’s nice because they’re honest and frank discussions … there’s a high level of engagement and that’s very nice to see,” he said.

The open house format, without any formal presentations, allowed residents to walk between infographic posters and maps. They asked questions at their leisure to NDOT representatives and those from engineering firm Alfred Benesch and Co., which performed impact studies for the two potential routes.

Hoevet said the impact on stakeholders such as residential properties, irrigation districts and natural areas needs to be carefully considered.

Another public meeting is scheduled in approximately one year. If everything goes to plan, construction will begin in 2025.

Hoevet said the highway would provide a sense of continuity between the four-way lanes to the east, heading north to Alliance, and to the west between Minatare and Scottsbluff.

“I think it also reinforces that priority that the department has made to the expressway system since the late 1980s,” he added.

The dozens of different residents who came to provide feedback all had different ideas about which route, if any, the construction should follow.

Morrill County resident Rick Sinks said he saw signs for the open house driving along the road and wanted to see what it was about. He said he didn’t think additional lanes needed to be built.

“All they’re doing is trying to divert traffic through here, into Scottsbluff, instead of through the little towns to help them survive … the best course of action, in my opinion, is leave the highway as it is and put some big turning lanes in to get over and pull off so people go around you,” Sinks said.

Other local residents at the open house included husband and wife Tom and Kathy Schwartz, who live in Minatare.

Tom Schwartz said he remembered, from more than 60 years ago, when the highway was originally built. His family had to relocate two houses and about half a dozen buildings.

The family property lies north of the highway, so if that option is selected they’d just have to move a single fence.

“Compared to what some people are facing, that’s kind of minor,” Kathy Schwartz said.

Because of this, the couple said they didn’t have a strong preference for one construction route over another.

Overall, residents said the open house provided them with plenty of useful information about the project.

“It’s interesting to see all the information … they have positive things to say about the impact to Minatare, which is great,” Cheryl Spencer, the mayor of Minatare said. “…I’m hoping it can somehow help the truck stop. Maybe the truck stop can get started up again.”

Spencer was referring to the former truck stop just north of Minatare at Harry’s Curve, a potentially historic site along the route. Other notable landmarks include a sod house in Morrill County and three canals.

According to posters at the event, the northern route would cost an estimated $76.7 million to construct. It would require 26 relocations, including 13 houses; impact 15,000 feet of irrigation conveyance and 3,400 linear feet of streams; and impact 220 acres of farmland and 15 acres of wetlands.

The southern option would cost an estimated $81.4 million and require 49 relocations including 19 houses. It would impact 18,000 linear feet of irrigation conveyance and 3,000 linear feet of streams as well as 230 acres of farmland and 12 acres of wetlands.