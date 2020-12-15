Resilience, confidence boost Cheyenne County businesses

A positive attitude about the region’s business environment and a desire to help exudes from the staff in the office of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber president/CEO Hope Feeney and membership relations representative Eric Bertrand appreciate their role as a support mechanism for those businesses in the southern Panhandle county.
“We’re definitely more of the organization that wants to let our businesses shine,” Feeney said. “It’s not so much about us, it’s really about them.”
The chamber has started doing reviews of different businesses on its website as the Christmas shopping season approaches and recently helped promote Small Business Saturday on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
“Really, we want to let the businesses shine,” Bertrand said. “Literally, we’re both going through Facebook three times a day looking for posts we can share.”
The business environment took a hit when Cabela’s sold its operation to Bass Pro Shops and a number of jobs were eliminated in the community, but Bertrand said the town continues to rebound, even through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hear this a lot,” Bertrand said. “The hammer fell with Cabela’s. We started healing, and then COVID hits, so they’re fighting through that. We’ve had businesses step up and do some great things, anywhere from adding new products that go well with the stay home, quarantine thing, like board games to, I don’t think there’s a single business where if you call them and place your order that they won’t bring it to your door or bring it out to your car. All of that stuff no one thought about doing a year ago, everyone is doing now.”
Feeney said it’s all about businesses adapting to the needs of the consumer and the changing world around them.
“I have been amazed at how many people have jumped into new things,” she said, recalling growing up in Sidney during a time when Cabela’s was in full swing. “To see so many people jump into different opportunities and to do their own thing, it’s really kind of neat to see that and the passion behind that to bring products to this area that people want.
“We had a note the other day from a shopper who had moved to Ogallala, and she took time out of her day to send a note to us and tell us it was so cool to see some new stores that popped up, and she was really happy to be able to shop here again. We’ve always tried to keep a really good outlook on it, and I think that’s really good, too.”
A recurring theme in the community is “The Lights are Still On,” a resilient reply to an anonymous ad a few years back that essentially asked the last person remaining in Sidney to please turn out the lights.
“A majority of the world really, but specifically in Sidney, has really embraced that negative attitudes aren’t going to solve this, we just need to be positive and supportive,” Bertrand said. “Really, that’s all you’ve got. If you can’t have that positive attitude toward it, you’re not part of the solution. You’re part of the problem.”
That attitude is not just true for Sidney, Feeney said. The other communities in the county — Potter, Lodgepole, Gurley and Dalton — all continue to have positive things happening.
“When you see all the stores that are filled up, and the people who really made a life change to stay, I think that shows how great this community is,” Feeney said. “It’s why people want to be here. It really is a great place to be.”
Seeing the enthusiasm and the determination of the people of the county has been a joy to watch, Bertrand said.
“I can’t say it enough how much this town, this community and this county have rallied around everybody else here,” he said. “It just seems like there’s no reason for doom and gloom. It got bad. We’re better now. We’re going to come out stronger.”
