Resilience, confidence boost Cheyenne County businesses

Feeney said it’s all about businesses adapting to the needs of the consumer and the changing world around them.

“I have been amazed at how many people have jumped into new things,” she said, recalling growing up in Sidney during a time when Cabela’s was in full swing. “To see so many people jump into different opportunities and to do their own thing, it’s really kind of neat to see that and the passion behind that to bring products to this area that people want.

“We had a note the other day from a shopper who had moved to Ogallala, and she took time out of her day to send a note to us and tell us it was so cool to see some new stores that popped up, and she was really happy to be able to shop here again. We’ve always tried to keep a really good outlook on it, and I think that’s really good, too.”

A recurring theme in the community is “The Lights are Still On,” a resilient reply to an anonymous ad a few years back that essentially asked the last person remaining in Sidney to please turn out the lights.