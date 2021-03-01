Richards retires as communications director, Rexus takes over position

Tyler Rexus, who comes to the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center after having served in Seward County, will oversee that transition and others as the newest director. Rexus’ title is now 911 coordinator.

Rexus’ grew up in the Scottsbluff-Gering area, with his family moving to the Lincoln area when he was 18 years old. He spent 17 years in eastern Nebraska, recently returning last month.

His own career in dispatching began when he was 22 years old at Seward County and he continued to advance in his career, serving for 11 years as the deputy director.

He began in his new position as 911 coordinator on Feb. 1.

“The nature of the calls are a little bit different,” he said of the differences between Scotts Bluff County and Seward County. “(Seward County) has a good chunk of Interstate 80 going through the county there so we had a higher percentage of spectacular car crashes and that type of thing.

“A lot of the technology is the same as we used in Seward and we are in the process of upgrading here to some of the major systems that we were using there, like Next Gen 911 and getting on the SRS, state radio system, and into a more capable, modern version for all of the people we serve to be able to utilize.”