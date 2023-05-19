WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours around the state.
At Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
All times below are local. For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.
Mobile office hours have been announced in the Panhandle:
Monday, May 22: Dawes County, Crawford City Hall, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., 135 Elm St., Crawford; Sioux County, Sioux County Courthouse, 1 – 2:30 p.m., 325 Main St., Harrison.
Thursday, May 25: Box Butte County, Hemingford Public Library, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., 812 Box Butte Ave., Hemingford.
Sheridan County, Sheridan County Courthouse, 12 – 1:30 p.m., 301 East Second St., Rushville
Tuesday, May 30: Banner County, Banner County Courthouse, 9 - 10 a.m., 204 State St., Harrisburg; Kimball County, KCTS Building, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 233 S Chestnut St., Kimball.
Cheyenne County, Sidney Public Library, 1 - 2:30 p.m., 1112 12th Ave., Sidney.