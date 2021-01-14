Ricketts cancels Scottsbluff visit, citing forecasted wind storm

Gov. Pete Ricketts will not fly out to Scottsbluff Thursday following his annual State of the State address.

“Forecasted weather conditions have led to the cancellation of the events originally scheduled in North Platte and Scottsbluff as part of the fly around,” said Justin Pinkerman, a spokesperson for the governor, in a press release.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the counties of the Panhandle. NWS Meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said that the Panhandle can expect gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.

“We’re expecting these conditions to continue until Friday morning,” she said.

While the governor won’t be stopping by Scottsbluff, the State of the State address will still take place as planned. The annual address is used by the governor to outline his legislative priorities and highlight what he sees as major successes and challenges of the previous year. The address begins at 9 a.m.

“The Governor’s Office looks forward to returning to a more traditional format for next year’s fly around,” Pinkerman said.

The governor’s office did not respond to comment requests regarding when or if the governor plans to visit the area in the coming weeks.

