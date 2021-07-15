Ricketts: State health standards need scrapped

In giving different examples of issues that he had with the standards, he argued that standards that teach fourth graders to know the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity aren’t “scientifically based” and are “factually wrong.” He said that standards that call for teaching seventh graders about oral and anal sex “sexualize our children.” Parents should be able to teach children about sex education “in their own way” based on their personal or religious beliefs, he said.

“This is not the science of biology and reproduction,” Ricketts said. “And some of these things, parents want to teach their own way, at home. One of the things, if you have been a parent, you know that kids don’t develop at the same rate. And, so, some things are just appropriate to teach kids at a later time.”

He said he supports that, though, schools should be a place where everyone feels welcome and respected, that also applies to those who have specific religious beliefs or feelings about sex education topics. He billed the standards as part of a national movement to get comprehensive sex standards into schools across the nation.