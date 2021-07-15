Ricketts: State health standards need scrapped

An estimated 200 people heard from Gov. Pete Ricketts as he lobbied for scrapping proposed health standards under consideration of the Nebraska State School Board of Education.
Ricketts, joined by speakers from the National Catholic Conference and the Nebraska Family Alliance, spoke out against proposed standards during a town hall meeting in Gering on Thursday. The town hall, called “Protect Our Kids & Schools,” focused on arguments opposing the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, made public in March.
The first draft of the standards have been controversial as the human development and growth section includes lessons about gender identity, gender stereotypes and other topics for elementary school children.
Ricketts took issue that officials, such as the state’s chief medical officer or state public health officials, and organizations such as the Nebraska Catholic Conference weren’t represented among those drafting the standards or advising the formation of the standards. “Advocates and activists were part of the process,” he said, pointing out that OutNebraska, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ communities in the state, was consulted.
The Nebraska Department of Education should focus on standards for reading, writing, math, science and social studies, Ricketts said. He argued that the state education department doesn’t have to adapt standards on sex education.
In giving different examples of issues that he had with the standards, he argued that standards that teach fourth graders to know the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity aren’t “scientifically based” and are “factually wrong.” He said that standards that call for teaching seventh graders about oral and anal sex “sexualize our children.” Parents should be able to teach children about sex education “in their own way” based on their personal or religious beliefs, he said.
“This is not the science of biology and reproduction,” Ricketts said. “And some of these things, parents want to teach their own way, at home. One of the things, if you have been a parent, you know that kids don’t develop at the same rate. And, so, some things are just appropriate to teach kids at a later time.”
He said he supports that, though, schools should be a place where everyone feels welcome and respected, that also applies to those who have specific religious beliefs or feelings about sex education topics. He billed the standards as part of a national movement to get comprehensive sex standards into schools across the nation.
Jeremy Ekler, of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, joined Ricketts in the town hall and has been among those leading efforts opposing the standards. He spent 20 years in education as a principal and teacher, and upon reading the draft of the standards regarding human growth and development, he thought they “were very prescriptive. This is very, very specific material for teachers to try to have to use in their classroom.”
Typically, he said, standards are a guiding point and teachers create lessons around that.
“This isn’t like that. This looks different.”
Ricketts and Ekler claimed that the standards have ties to Planned Parenthood through an organization called SIECUS, which had been founded in 1964 by Dr. Mary S. Calderone, a medical director for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. SIECUS is one of two organizations that developed the National Sex Education Standards, first published in 2012.
According to the 2020 version of the standards, “a diverse group of professionals with expertise in sexually, public education, public health, child and adolescent medicine, social justice and psychology” were involved in the draft of the 2020 revised standards, which listed professors from multiple universities, public health and department of education professionals, as well as consultants and advocates for domestic violence groups, organizations such as GLSEN, an organization that says its mission is to “ensure that every member of every school community is valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” and two persons associated with Planned Parenthood.
Eckler called the state proposed standards a “copy and paste” from the National Sex Education Standards, which aren’t federally-endorsed sex standards but standards touted as improving sex education. According to the standards’ website, it’s endorsed by a number of organizations including the American School Health Association.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education’s standards’ documents, 21 educators from Chadron to Omaha were involved in writing the standards. “Subject matter experts” were asked to provide feedback on the standards, representing Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services programs, health education programs, university programs, psychologists and organizations throughout the state.
“The thing I noticed most of all was a void,” Ekler said. “There’s a void in the voice of Nebraskans. Where’s your voice? Why hasn’t it been heard? Why wasn’t it involved? Why weren’t you on the advisory board?”
Ekler called the proposed standards a “wake-up call” and encouraged people to contact their local school boards and the state school board to become involved in the education process and make their voices heard. Twenty-five school boards have adopted a resolution opposing the standards, and Eckler encouraged people to contact their school board and encourage them to adopt the resolution.
“It’s time to use your voice,” he said. “These are your children, not the Department of Education’s.”
Another presenter, Nate Ross of the Nebraska Family Alliance, echoed a theme that Ricketts used through out his presentation: “Parents are the primary educators of their own children, and children belong to their parents, not the Nebraska Department of Education.”
He alleged that standards “are seeking to sexualize our children for the sake of a political agenda. We need to do everything we can to nurture their minds, bodies and hearts and protect them from harm.”
Repeatedly, speakers said the standards don’t represent “Nebraska values.” Attendees were urged to take steps to oppose the standards, from contacting the state school board, their local school board to even signing up for updates from Ricketts’ website. Though the standards are “voluntary,” Ricketts said that the standards represent efforts to change the culture, and would even be taught to teachers attending school and normalize the concepts outlined in the standards.
The Nebraska Department of Education has said that a revised draft of the standards is expected to be introduced in the fall, which Ricketts said he expected to occur in advance of the Nebraska State Board of Education’s Aug. 6 meeting.
Ricketts said that grassroots efforts, like one called Protect Nebraska Children, has formed to speak out against the standards. Kolene Woodward, representing the Scotts Bluff County GOP, said the local organization has been organizing it’s own small group and plans to go to every school board meeting in the county to speak out against the standards.
“They’re looking at school board members, they’re figuring out who is in charge of curriculum and they’re going to school board meetings,” she said. “And that’s what we have to do to fight this.”
She called it a “hill to die on. Education is where we’re losing this county,” Woodward said. “Education is where we take it back.”
A handful of people spoke out against the standards, with only one person, a mother of two girls who identified herself as a Christian, speaking out in support of the standards. The woman said that though she saw pieces of the standards that needed some changes, she felt that overall the standards were teaching children that there may be people who are different than them and to embrace tolerance.
Sen. John Stinner also briefly spoke, noting he had joined 30 other senators in writing a letter opposing the standards. Stinner described himself as a “pragmatic person” who likes to hear both sides of an issue. As a former Gering school board member, he said, he was “dumbfounded” when he read the proposed standards. He echoed Ricketts’ and others' statements in saying that the standards “need to be gone.”
Panhandle senators Steve Erdman and Tom Brewer were also among the senators who signed the letter opposing the standards.
Standards and other information is available on the Nebraska Department of Education website, https://www.education.ne.gov/.