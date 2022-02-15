Ricketts touts water plans, tax relief

The second half of the governor’s presentation related to three bills in the state legislature which would advance various types of tax relief. He said these were proposed because the state has more than $1 billion in excess revenue to return to the people.

The first he mentioned, LB 723 would put a floor on an existing $548 million in tax credits so it does not go back down and will continue to provide property tax relief. The next bill, LB 825 would hasten the phase-out of the state’s social security benefit tax from 10 years to five years to encourage seniors not to leave the state.

The third bill he mentioned, LB 939, would lower the state income tax level from 6.84% to 5.84% while lowering business taxes to the same rate. Ricketts said this will make the state more competitive among its peers. Ricketts said the changes would benefit more than 60% of Nebraskan families.

Ricketts invited a pair of local businessmen to the podium to express their thoughts on the proposed tax relief bills. The first presenter was Bytes Computer Solutions president Todd Lewis.