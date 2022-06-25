Rising costs table improvement project at Sidney airport

Two Panhandle airports recently received federal grants for construction and improvements, but it’s not enough to finish the job for one airport.

On June 16, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that the Kimball Municipal and Sidney Municipal airports had received a combined $4.3 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

The Kimball airport received $3.7 million to renovate its runway, while the Sidney airport received more than $674,000 to improve the hangar there.

Ryan McElroy, chairman of the Kimball Airport Authority, said the airport receives grants fairly regularly. Usually, though, the amounts aren’t for as much. “

It’s a process the FAA does to help out the airports,” he said. “A couple years ago our runway heaved, so it’s going to be used to replace our runway.”

Due to heat and age, the airport’s runway had cracked, and the grant money will be used to fix it as well as add runway lights.

However, not all airports are receiving the money they need to finish projects. Ron Meyer, the chairman of the Sidney Airport Authority, said the grant to Sidney’s airport is just one-third of what they need to finish its hangar improvements.

While the $674,000 is about what they receive over a five-year period, the renovations cost around $1.8 million. The project is grounded until the full cost can be paid.

“It’s going to be great if we can get these things built,” Meyer said. “We need the storage space.”

Meyer said he’d spoken with an airport director in Kentucky with the same problem: the funding being provided is too little to complete the projects that need to be finished.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking,” he said. “Even if we get the funding, we don’t even know if the contractors can get the materials they need to get the job done.”

A total of $518 million in FAA grants was allocated for 416 infrastructure projects at airports across the country. The problem is that it just wasn’t enough, Meyer said.

With the way inflation is shaping up, Meyer said, rising fuel and construction prices mean the project costs three times as much as it would have three years ago.

“They (the construction company) are increasing their bids because they’ve got to cover their costs,” he said. “...There’s no predicting what it will be six months from now. I feel bad for those guys.”

