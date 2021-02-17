Rolling blackouts affect WNRA

Rolling blackouts, present across the state of Nebraska and the interior U.S., hit Western Nebraska Regional Airport, according to Airport Director Raul Aguallo.

“The airport is considered critical infrastructure,” Aguallo said during an Airport Board meeting on Wednesday. “This has never really happened before.”

Aguallo said that, in some ways, the rolling blackout presented an opportunity. When the power went out, Aguallo said that some of the generators did not start.

Aguallo said the generators are tested monthly — they just happened not to work during the blackout. He added that the blackout affected the fire station and light system at the airport as well as other infrastructure.

“What if it had happened at night?” Aguallo said.

Aguallo said that he planned on meeting with Congressman Adrian Smith to discuss the situation.

During the monthly meeting, Aguallo also told the board that more CARES money would be available for the airport in the coming months.

He also said that the storm and frigid temperatures over the last week did not stop airport employees from working.

