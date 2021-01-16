Rural Panhandle senators set priorities as the session kicks off

“That simply establishes certain requirements that every county has to have when it comes to wind energy. It doesn’t restrict it; it just says you have to have decommissioning, you have to have standoff from non-participating landowners, you have to be conscious of so many decibels of sound,” he said.

Brewer added that it didn’t prevent wind farms, but it did force counties with no zoning to create zoning.

“They become this no man’s land where people can come in with the wind farms and do pretty much whatever they want because there are no rules established,” he said.

He’s also introduced a bill proposing postponement on the R Line, a massive Nebraska Public Power Department project to create a 345,000-volt transmission line between two stations.

“We’re trying to force the issue of having an honest review to be sure everything’s being addressed before we go forward with the R-line,” Brewer said. “That’ll be kind of an ugly, bloody battle before it’s over.”

This year, Erdman said he’s got two big priorities — getting the legislature to consider and pass his consumption tax and taking on Nebraska Game and Parks.