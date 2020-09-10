Sanitation app helps navigate city services

A new app from the City of Scottsbluff is designed to help residents with paying their bills or accessing the city’s sanitation schedule.

Notifications through the ReCollect app can be sent to make users aware of holiday schedules or any other potential change to the regular sanitation pickup schedule, such as a truck breakdown or a snow emergency that interrupts the regular collection schedule. Customers can also receive a reminder of regular pickups to help keep them from forgetting to put their trash or containers out.

Deputy director of Public Works Jordan Diedrich said the city puts out information through the newspaper, radio and TV about schedule changes, but still often gets phone calls, especially on holiday weeks from residents inquiring about the changes. After looking at the possibilities of the app, the city decided to move forward with it.

“Basically what it does is it gives us a more direct and personalized way to get to the citizens about their trash schedule,” Diedrich said.

By downloading the app and putting in a service address, customers can access calendars for service days, set reminders and even report a problem with service, such as a container that needs to be replaced. Customers can also pay their bill through the app.

A recycling directory is available to tell consumers what to do with products.

“If you want to know how to get rid of something, you just type in ‘cardboard’ or any material, and it will pull it up and tell you everything you can do locally with it,” Diedrich said. “It will tell you, ‘Put this item in your blue recycling cart, or you can drop it off at our recycling depot.’ It will give you phone number, email, hours of operation and it will even give you a location that you can just click, and it will give you directions to it.”