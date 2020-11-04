Scanlan, Colwell selected to Scottsbluff City Council

Challengers Angela Scanlan and Jordan Colwell were voted onto the Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday, meaning the city will have a new mayor in December.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales finished third in the voting to fill two seats. Councilman Scott Shaver opted not to run for another term.
In Scottsbluff, the citizens vote for the five members of the city council, but those five council members vote among themselves to appoint a mayor and vice mayor.
Gonzales said he appreciates the past 12 years he served on the council, two as mayor, and he believes the city is in a good position with a lot of good things happening.
“I’m disappointed in the results, but the city will keep moving forward,” Gonzales said.
Colwell is a former Scottsbluff councilman, elected in 2014, but defeated in a narrow election in 2018. He as anxious to get back on the council and return to serving the community. He said his top priority is filling the city manager position that has been manned by interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn since March.
“This city is so special,” Colwell said. “It always tries to be progressive and tries to be moving with the times. The people here are so special. That’s a huge thing to have in a community, to have support and people who want to work hard.”
The city council seat will be Scanlan’s first public office.
“I’m definitely excited,” she said. “They say that December is when we can get to work, so I’m making calls and talking to people and making plans for what that might bring.”
Scanlan said she is thankful for the support she received in the election.
“I just feel really gratified by the vote of confidence the community has given,” she said, “and really amazed by how many people came out to vote. That is something that really is encouraging. I think we have a really engaged voting population here in Scottsbluff, and that really bodes well for the things we can do together. If people are willing to share their opinions and stand up for what they believe in, we’ll go far.”
Improving infrastructure and business recruitment are keys for Colwell moving forward.
“Our school district is top notch,” he said. “Our hospital is state of the art. We have a great community college. There are just a lot of positives. The positives definitely outweigh the negatives.”
Scanlan said improving transparency between the council and the citizenry is a goal for her.
“A lot of people feel that the city council meetings are not open and accessible enough to them,” she said. “They don’t understand maybe what’s going on, they aren’t able to attend with any regularity, so it’s really important to me to find a way to share what’s happening in the council chambers, whether that’s through public access channels or Facebook live, something like that to help people feel like they’re an engaged part of the process as it occurs every couple of weeks.”
As two new council members are seated at the first meeting in December, Colwell asked for input from the community.
“I would just like to ask the citizens to hold us accountable,” he said. “Be patient, though, the first couple of months. There’s a lot of excitement, but that dies down and when we put our nose to the grindstone it’s going to take some time to make some progress, but continue to hold your elected officials accountable just like I will hold the citizens accountable to get involved and provide feedback when necessary.”
Current council members Jeanne McKerrigan, Nathan Green and Terry Schaub were all voted to the board in 2018, leaving Colwell with his four prior years on the council as the most experienced of the five representatives.
“We’re a very young council, all things considered,” Scanlan said. “I have a tremendous amount of faith in Jordan’s previous experience, and he’s a friend, so I’m so excited to be joining the council alongside him — again in his case. I guess the newness of it all is not a drawback as long as we’re all open to learning from the wisdom of the people who have gone before us. I plan on having conversations with Raymond Gonzales, if he’s willing to talk about different ideas and plans as they come across. My whole objective here is to be an instrument of service to the community, so the more I know and the more connected I am to people who know, the better off we’ll all be, and I can keep my ear to the ground and listen to the concerns the community has.”
