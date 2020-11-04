Scanlan, Colwell selected to Scottsbluff City Council

“I would just like to ask the citizens to hold us accountable,” he said. “Be patient, though, the first couple of months. There’s a lot of excitement, but that dies down and when we put our nose to the grindstone it’s going to take some time to make some progress, but continue to hold your elected officials accountable just like I will hold the citizens accountable to get involved and provide feedback when necessary.”

“We’re a very young council, all things considered,” Scanlan said. “I have a tremendous amount of faith in Jordan’s previous experience, and he’s a friend, so I’m so excited to be joining the council alongside him — again in his case. I guess the newness of it all is not a drawback as long as we’re all open to learning from the wisdom of the people who have gone before us. I plan on having conversations with Raymond Gonzales, if he’s willing to talk about different ideas and plans as they come across. My whole objective here is to be an instrument of service to the community, so the more I know and the more connected I am to people who know, the better off we’ll all be, and I can keep my ear to the ground and listen to the concerns the community has.”