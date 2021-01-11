Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos resigns, cites family and health reasons

County Assessor Amy Ramos submitted her resignation letter to the Board of County Commissioners at Monday’s meeting, which was accepted unanimously by board members. Ramos’ last day is Jan. 31.

Ramos who was not present at the meeting, could not be reached for comment.

Ramos joined the assessor’s office in 2000 and worked there for several years, three of them as deputy. She then left for a private company, but was appointed to the position to fill an unexpired term in 2005, and elected every four years since 2006.

Chairman Ken Meyer read her resignation letter aloud at the meeting, where Ramos cited her health and family as the reasons she stepped down.

“Although I’ve enjoyed working with the county, personal matters necessitate to make that I vacate position and focus on my health and my family,” Meyer read.

Ramos said she was confident office staff could make good replacements, and thanked her constituents for voting her into office.

“This was not an easy decision for me to make. But it’s one that needed to be made,” Meyer read from the letter.