Scotts Bluff County board approves holiday schedule plan

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation from the county’s personnel board to resolve a year-long dispute over how many paid holidays the county should observe.

Since President Joe Biden issued an executive order declaring June 19, Juneteenth, as a holiday, the county commissioners have questioned the need for a thirteenth county holiday. “When is enough, enough?” Commissioner Mark Reichert asked at Monday’s meeting.

He said his constituents would not want their tax money to pay for employees to take another day off. Personnel board member Tony Schuler said constituents usually come to the commissioners with other concerns, and that another holiday would be a morale booster for employees.

The holidays the county currently observes are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Arbor Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after it, and Christmas Day.

The compromise involved recognizing Juneteenth alongside 11 other holidays. Arbor Day, in turn, would be converted into a floating holiday. Employees could, with the permission of their supervisor, use as an extra PTO day to take off any day they want.

This would free up more county employees to work during Arbor Day and help constituents with anything they need assistance with. April is a big collection month for property taxes, county management accountant Lisa Rien said. Constituents will have extra time to pay them if the county offices are open on Arbor Day.

The personnel board also removed language which would require the county to abide by state statute when it came to recognizing holidays. If the federal and state government recognize Christmas Eve as a holiday, the plan calls for the county will observe that.

Schuler said employees were fearful that the commissioners could take away holidays. Commissioner Mark Harris said they, and he in particular, had always wanted 12.

Schuler responded by saying employees were concerned about the commissioners ignoring personnel board recommendations.

Commissioner Ken Meyer said the ultimate decision for any board plan should be made by the commissioners regardless of how the personnel board votes.

“I don’t care what the volunteer board is, we ought to have the final say in what’s going on,” he told Schuler.

However, he said the revised plan could improve morale in the county. The holiday debate and an ongoing look at wage scales for county employees could lead to some of them leaving, Schuler pointed out.

“This is the worst morale I’ve ever seen in this county,” Meyer added.

Meyer is the commissioner representative on the personnel board and said there had been a lot of compromise at the meeting to devise the plan.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said he appreciated the compromise but was still hesitant to go to 13 holidays. Employees, he said, already get 10 — 15 personal days off and 12 sick days. However, one employee in the audience pointed out that employees rarely use all their available sick days.

As the village board chairman in Morrill, Schuler said his employees work harder when they have a holiday coming up.

Ultimately, Commissioners Meyer, Knapper and Russ Reisig voted in favor of the recommendation. Commissioners Reichert and Harris voted against it, citing they still desired only 12 holidays. “I’ve been a 12 kind of guy ... my opinion hasn’t changed. I think that’s fair,” Harris said.

Meyer said the commissioners could still make adjustments to the plan in the future if needed.

