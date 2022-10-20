Scotts Bluff County board approves new pay scale

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a new county employee wage scale during its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

Paul Essman, of the Lincoln-based Capital City Concepts company, had been tasked with comparing the wages Scotts Bluff County pays its employees with how eight similarly-sized counties pay theirs. These counties include Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Dodge, Gage Lincoln, Madison and Platte counties.

The board also asked him to compare Scotts Bluff County’s wages with those for the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering.

Essman analyzed the minimum, maximum, median, mean, mode wage amounts for each municipality. He also calculated midpoints — the amount halfway between a position’s average and most common wage in each city or county.

Scotts Bluff County is unique, he said, because it uses ranges for wages while other counties don’t.

The county’s management accountant, Lisa Rien, provided the board with copies of Essman’s findings and color-coded different jobs to indicate what actions would be required to bring them up to comparability levels.

Some positions needed no wage changes. Others required either immediate or gradual increases, though the board has a maximum of three years to bring them up to comparability levels. For some jobs, it was determined they had no comparable equivalents.

“We may be on paper, numbers-wise (similar), but we are not in reality,” Commissioner Ken Meyer said, adding that other counties don’t provide services Scotts Bluff County does such as having a detention or communications center.

Essman explained the board would be able to raise wages in certain increments to bring them up to standard. Whether taking Scottsbluff or Gering into account or not, the county paid just 11 of around 120 positions at or above a market average minimum rate.

The county paid 74 positions at or above the average market maximum rate when compared to other counties. It paid 56 positions at or above that rate when compared with those counties, plus Scottsbluff and Gering.

“It seems to me we could take some kind of a simple process and I’ll even call it a simple formula to take a look at what we’re paying, apply that adjustment for preferred benefits and then take that number, apply it to the others, and then make an adjustment,” Commissioner Mark Harris said.

He added that, with inflation as high as it is on everyday expenses, the county still has to take care of its workers.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said he thought market studies like this one shouldn’t be done too regularly.

“Now to stay good, I think we need to adopt a policy that says were going to bump this by 2.5 — 3% every year to stay in line, to stay caught up with the counties that are also adjusting their COLAs (cost of living adjustments,” he said.

Rien said the board wouldn’t want to change things so that new hires would be making more than those at higher levels in their departments, but that something needed to be done.

“We’re going to lose people if we don’t get it taken care of,” she told the board.

Nearly two dozen county employees attended the meeting to hear what the commissioners would do.

The board voted unanimously to approve new wage scales with higher starting pay. Some pay increases start with the then-current pay schedule for employees, from Sept. to Oct. 21.