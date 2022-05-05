Scotts Bluff County board takes no action on fire districts

The Scotts Bluff County’s Board of Commissioners decided not to take action during their meeting Monday after discovering the county’s fire district boundaries were misaligned.

The funding would greatly impact one department in particular. Commissioner Mark Reichert said the Minatare Melbeta Fire Department was “in dire straits ... as of April 21, 2022, we had $3.93 in our checkbook, which is pretty hard to run an emergency service on.”

However, they had raised an additional $1,000 from a soup supper, he later added.

Reichert said Anthony Murphy, the Scottsbluff Fire Prevention Officer, had brought the discrepancies up to him. Large areas of the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department’s coverage area should actually be in other departments’ jurisdiction.

One parcel of land should go to the City of Scottsbluff’s fire district, according to a map display at the meeting. Five should go to the Gering district, 49 to the Mitchell Rural district and another 281 would go to the Minatare Melbeta district.

Harris said the commissioners had the power to set fire district boundaries, which he and Commissioner Ken Meyer said they believed they had already done. “The commissioners needed to take action to make it an official declaration, and if I’m not mistaken I think we’ve done that,” Commissioner Mark Harris said.

The boundary findings were not intentional changes since they were made nearly 70 years ago, but this is the first time they were properly presented.

The tax assessments for one year are presented in April of the next, so the 2021 filings could not be changed to properly reflect the correct fire district boundaries.

Harris said the best thing the commissioners could do was make sure changes are made for the next tax askings.

He suggested Keno funds could be used to provide the districts with the correct amounts, while Reichert suggested ARPA funds be used. Commissioner Charlie Knapper said the Scottsbluff Rural Fire District could pay the difference.

Meyer said the board would not take any action on potential funding at the time. The board did grant approval on several other issues Monday.

They listened to two public hearings for building and zoning plans. Greg Bonine wanted to build house near Lyman for one of his kids; Mary Ann Jenkins wanted to split off ten acres to sell to Black Hills Energy for public use to build an electrical substation.

Bill Mabin, director of the county building and zoning board, said the board had recommended approval unanimously.

Resident Greg Jackson, who owns property across the road from the proposed site, said he already has three power lines running through the area and objected to putting another line in.

Randy Harris, the director of land for Black Hills Energy, was on hand and said letters had been sent to residents for possible substation plans.

The commissioners said the hearing was just for the sale of the property and any future plans for it were still malleable.

“You have to start with this process getting the property bought, then there’s a process where you establish where you want to put your lines,” Harris said. “There’s a process to then compensate those landowners appropriately and a process where they can object.”

The commissioners approved the uses for the sites, with the condition that Black Hills Energy hold continued talks with residents in the area.

The board also listened to proposals for detainee banking and commissary contracts from Sheriff Mark Overman and Detention Center Program Director Vonnie Cotant. They approved them with the condition that County Attorney Dave Eubanks would look over them.

They then approved a Juvenile Advancement Grant requested by Tyne Jackson, director of the Scotts Bluff County Juvenile Assessment Center. They approved Title VI non-discrimination plans for county transit and ADA compliance and a passenger handbook for the Tri-City Roadrunner service as well.

There was one issue they didn’t take action on, when they heard from Gering’s city engineer Annie Folck discuss the taxability of two parcels of land. In their last meeting, they had discussed tax exemptions and had heard about parcels of Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf course which could be exempt.

One of the two parcels is owned by the city, while the other is owned by the City of Gering Leasing Corporation.

“As we dug into this, trying to do our research and have all the facts before you for this meeting, we did discover that the one for the leasing corp actually should be taxed,” Folck said.

Folck said it might go against state statute not to tax those parts. The board voted to table the exemption until she could provide more information about both parcels of land.

The board entered into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters, which were not specified in the agenda, and citing possible litigation issues. They voted to retain attorney Kyle Long to help them “research and advise personnel issues,” Harris said in a motion afterward.

