Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper runs for 2nd term

Another large focus of Knapper’s original campaign was to repave Stegall Road in the western part of the county. He said he was proud the commissioners used ‘real money’ to complete the project, without needing to take out bonds. “I’m proud to say we have not taken out any new bonds for things on the board,” he said.

The county has received $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of it was delivered in June 2021, and the other half will be provided this June. The county has so far allocated around $5 million of the funding to various initiatives.

Knapper said he’d like to help determine where the rest goes, saying “I’d like to see that go towards projects that will provide long-term savings for the taxpayers for years to come.”

The existing money will be used in part for detention center upgrades, county road sign upgrades and programs to help prevent repeat offenders from reoffending.

Knapper serves on the board of the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). He credits this as the source of some of his ideas on the board, but many are his own — NACO merely “fine-tunes the lens ... my work with them has really opened doors for Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle as a whole.” Knapper said.