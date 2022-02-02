Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper runs for 2nd term

Scotts Bluff County commissioner Charlie Knapper announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday. Knapper, whose District III covers the majority of Gering, is seeking his second four-year term in office.
“We got a lot of work done in my first term and I would like to continue with that trend,” he told the Star-Herald. “A lot of the things I campaigned on I got done and I keep learning more and having new opportunities to make change.”
Knapper promoted some of his previous accomplishments over the last four years as reasons for constituents to vote for him again. One such project was solving the mismanagement of the county jail. Prior to his first year in office, the county hadn’t renegotiated jail contracts with nearby states and counties. Knapper said the jail was hemorrhaging money and the staff was losing morale. Then, he said, the commissioners restructured the leadership structure at the jail and it started doing “tremendously.”
“One of the things that I campaigned on was bringing new ideas to the county board and looking at things from a different angle,” Knapper said.
One example of this, he stated, was when Knapper used his I.T. background to discover some 80% of the county’s servers were past their effective use date. This made them vulnerable to hackers, and he helped replace them.
Another large focus of Knapper’s original campaign was to repave Stegall Road in the western part of the county. He said he was proud the commissioners used ‘real money’ to complete the project, without needing to take out bonds. “I’m proud to say we have not taken out any new bonds for things on the board,” he said.
The county has received $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of it was delivered in June 2021, and the other half will be provided this June. The county has so far allocated around $5 million of the funding to various initiatives.
Knapper said he’d like to help determine where the rest goes, saying “I’d like to see that go towards projects that will provide long-term savings for the taxpayers for years to come.”
The existing money will be used in part for detention center upgrades, county road sign upgrades and programs to help prevent repeat offenders from reoffending.
Knapper serves on the board of the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). He credits this as the source of some of his ideas on the board, but many are his own — NACO merely “fine-tunes the lens ... my work with them has really opened doors for Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle as a whole.” Knapper said.
He also worked with Governor Pete Ricketts to extend Scotts Bluff County’s participation in the County Bridge Match Program. It was scheduled to sunset at the end of 2022 or 2023, but NACO requested it to be extended. Through the program, the county receives extra money to repair bridges. Knapper said he’d like to continue to help fix bridges for years to come.
Knapper originally ran with the intent to be a “disrupter of Scotts Bluff County operations,” according to a press release. He said there are still some departments within the county that need shaking up.
“I really hope that voters will look back at my record over the last three years and make a decision for themselves ... I want them to see I took my job seriously and took my time to educate myself on the issues,” Knapper said. “...I think my record speaks for itself.” If anyone runs against him, he said he’d campaign as hard as he did the first time.
The election will take place on Nov. 8; the District I and District V seats are also up for grabs. The former covers the eastern half of the county, and the latter includes the northern half of Scottsbluff. Their current commissioners are Mark Reichert and Mark Harris, respectively.