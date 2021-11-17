Scotts Bluff County Commissioners aim to sell lot

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners decided on Monday to start a plan for selling a block on 10th Street which they own. The lot includes a former motor bank and the former location of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The commissioners’ goal is to sell both of these, as well as the parking lots surrounding them.

“We worked hard to keep that building with you guys,” commissioner Ken Meyer told DHHS facilities administrator Connor Griess. "Charlie (Knapper) worked hard, (management accountant) Lisa (Rien) worked hard. Everybody bent over backwards to get that building where it was, and we felt like we had a good shot at it. And we didn’t. We should have gone for the field goal rather than the six points.”

Griess was on hand to present some of the lease specifics to the board. He said the department had not yet received formal notice of contractual changes from the county, only informal discussion. He also said no formal statement needed to be presented to the county about lease changes from the DHHS. However, the department would need to provide a 30-day notice about leaving the building.

Griess also informed the board about utility costs based on the square footage of the location. The DHHS will move across the river to the State Office Building in Scottsbluff.

