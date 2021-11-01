Scotts Bluff County Commissioners contemplate sale of former US Bank site

The DHHS has been paying what they were expected to pay since their 20-year lease for the site expired on July 31. Rien said the county would be asking for “true up” payments of around $7,000 to $8,000 per month. If the DHHs don’t pay those amounts, they’ll have to vacate within 30 days.

The commissioners said the DHHS is currently in the process of relocating all their equipment and materials to their new location at the State Office Building in Scottsbluff.

Though Rein estimated the site would be worth around $180,000, the commission decided not to have it appraised for its value.

“Honestly, I don’t think the appraisal is really worth anything because whoever buys it is not going to use it for exactly what the building is set up for right now,” Knapper said.

He expressed that a market study for potential uses would be cheaper.

“I think you’ll find that a market study can put a higher value on it.”

He said the new owners would most likely pay for an appraisal anyway. The other commissioners agreed and advanced a market study instead.