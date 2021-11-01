Scotts Bluff County Commissioners contemplate sale of former US Bank site

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted on Monday to explore a potential sale of a former US Bank location at the intersection of 10th Street and Q Street in Gering.
With chairman Ken Meyer out with an illness, the remaining committee members all expressed interest in getting at least part of the site, which also formerly housed the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office, sold.
“We aren’t getting it rented ... but we potentially have somebody who might want to buy it,” Lisa Rien, the county’s management accountant, said.
Much of the discussion about the potential sale revolved around exactly which parts of the property would be sold.
“Whoever’s going to buy that is going to want to know, ‘where is my property line?’” Mark Reichert said.
The commissioners agreed to have a surveyor head to the location and map out the exact potential property lines.
Charlie Knapper said he would receive a letter from state DHHS facilities administrator Connor Griess solidifying the relocation.
“The letter’s going to say, because DHHS chose a different location and Scotts Bluff County did fulfill our obligation to provide the space, they’re going to release us from any obligation to pay for 11,000 square feet of space for their new location,” Knapper said.
The DHHS has been paying what they were expected to pay since their 20-year lease for the site expired on July 31. Rien said the county would be asking for “true up” payments of around $7,000 to $8,000 per month. If the DHHs don’t pay those amounts, they’ll have to vacate within 30 days.
The commissioners said the DHHS is currently in the process of relocating all their equipment and materials to their new location at the State Office Building in Scottsbluff.
Though Rein estimated the site would be worth around $180,000, the commission decided not to have it appraised for its value.
“Honestly, I don’t think the appraisal is really worth anything because whoever buys it is not going to use it for exactly what the building is set up for right now,” Knapper said.
He expressed that a market study for potential uses would be cheaper.
“I think you’ll find that a market study can put a higher value on it.”
He said the new owners would most likely pay for an appraisal anyway. The other commissioners agreed and advanced a market study instead.
They also approved a bid for Floyd’s Truck Center to provide them with a new Western Star snowplow dump truck. The bid was for $192,009, around $7,000 over the county’s budget. However, it was the only one received which was submitted correctly.
Floyd’s general manager Tom Cooper said equipment shortages were already impacting the trucks being prepared for 2022.
“We all know the state of ... the supply chain today is crazy,” he said. “We’ll do the best we can do, but that’s kind of the state of the market.”
Cooper said he had so far been able to reserve slots for the county’s truck and a new one for the City of Gering. The new Western Star would replace a 2005 Freightliner with more than 260,000 miles on it.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the bid.
“We don’t have a lot of timing choices and the sooner we commit to something, the sooner we may get it,” Mark Harris said.
Additional business discussed at the meeting was the approval of a proclamation recognizing Jan. 23 - 29, 2022 as ‘School Choice Week in Scotts Bluff County.’ The original proclamation had Meyer proclaiming it. Since he wasn’t there, the other commissioners voted to proclaim it as a council and have him sign it later on.