Scotts Bluff County Commissioners discuss closed bridges at meeting

The county has a few troubled bridges over it’s waters.
Linda Grummert, the supervisor for Scotts Bluff County’s roads and bridges, gave a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, saying the closures of five bridges were due to deterioration or necessary repairs.
Most of the projects have costs that are in the hundreds of thousands, and while some of those costs are shared by other agencies, Grummert told commissioners there’s not enough budget for the closed bridges, let alone projects like improving the Broadway bridge.
Some of the bridges have fewer than 10 people crossing per day, such as a bridge at County Road P and Country Road 4, which cracked due to a truck with too much weight. A bridge at County Road 10, south of Highway 92, is closed as it was torn out and is expected to be replaced with concrete deck slabs in the next few months. Another bridge over Horse Creek at County Road 5 is also out.
Others, like a bridge on 10B over the Tri-State Canal, has an average 75 crossers per day and was closed due to a car accident damaging the bridge at the end of December. She said it was repaired, and she did an inspection, and they plan to reopen after the deck is replaced.
Commissioners asked Grummert if she was personally going to file a claim with the person who was involved in the car accident on County Road 10B. Harris asked if that was a matter for risk management or the county attorney’s office, but there was no consensus. Grummert said she would be able to file the claim once she received a bill from the contractor.
Another bridge with about 75 people crossing on County Road M31 over Nine Mile Creek has been closed since September, with molding and section loss on the bridge supports.
Chairman Ken Meyer asked what it would take to get the bridge opened again. Grummert replied $60,000 which would only last for another decade at most, since none of the timber would be treated. She estimated refurbishing the bridge entirely, and updating how much weight it could handle would cost the county “half a million dollars we don’t have.”
Commissioner Russ Reisig asked for the report from Grummert after a public comment a few weeks ago, asking about a number of closed bridges on county roads.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper asked about putting out surveillance cameras or increased law enforcement to monitor trucks who break the weight limit on the bridges.
Grummert said the bottom line is she’s got too many bridges to care for with too little budget.
Scotts Bluff County has a total of 248 bridges, with 155 listed as “good,” 81 listed as “fair,” and 12 coming in as “poor,” according to data provided by the Federal Highway Administration, which Grummert said does not specify which bridges fall into which category.
“There just isn’t the money to do all of them,” she said.
She said budget woes are worse this fiscal year, because she’s starting with an ending cash balance of $229,000, about half the funds she’s seen in recent years.
Then there’s Broadway bridge, which has 5,000 crossers per day and needs a deck replacement. She said that project will need to be pushed back with the state her budget is in.
The state of Nebraska participates in a program to buy federal projects and give the funds to counties in the form of state funds to “tailor projects to better fit their needs,” instead of following strict federal requirements, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
In August 2020, Grummert said she budgeted most of those funds for bridge repairs on Broadway. However, the long-awaited repavement project for Stegall Road bit into that.
“Taking all the money that’s available out of buyback to complete Stegall leaves me with $346,000 in buyback, which the Broadway bridge is estimated at $500,000,” she said. “So now there’s not enough money to do Broadway.”
Knapper floated the idea of asking the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff to contribute to the repairs, comparing it to the recent agreement to share costs for river monitoring equipment on a bridge on Avenue I, costing the county $500 a year.
“I think we should ask the cities for some money for that bridge,” Knapper said. “Since we’re paying for that gauge.”
Grummert said the cities and county currently don’t have an agreement to share costs, but said since the bridge is on the county’s structurally deficient list, she would pursue it.
“I’m sure it will be a panic for both cities, if something happens on Broadway,” she said.