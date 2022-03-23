Scotts Bluff County Commissioners handle truck, bridge issues Monday

Members of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners dealt with a variety of agenda items relating to truck bids and bridge deals during their regular meeting Monday, March 21.

To start the meeting, the board had to consider approval of a revised bid for a Western Star snowplow dump truck. In November, the board had approved a bid of $192,009 for the truck from Floyd’s Truck Center. The bid was around $7,000 over their budget. However, a notation of the bid said the manufacturer might need to raise the price of certain products, which would lead to an increased cost for the bid; the board accepted the bid with this in mind. Floyd’s informed the board the price had gone up $4,500 to $196,509.

Board chairman Ken Meyer asked Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert multiple times if the company would be able to increase the price even more.

“He said no, this is it. He’s forewarning you that the price is up, and this is it. This is what the manufacturer’s saying,” Grummert told the board. “...He left an open-ended bid saying he was expecting a price increase. That was in his bid.”

“How can we guarantee that, other than that he says it won’t happen?” Meyer asked. “...I don’t want them to come back six months down the road and say, ‘Sorry, sorry, there’s going to be another increase.”

The commissioners said they’d like for some way to ensure additional price increases wouldn’t happen; Meyer suggested getting assurance from the company in writing.

Commissioner Mark Harris said he’d be OK with the increase.

“As we can see from this, the increase came from Daimler Truck and, according to this letter, passed on to Floyd’s and passed on to us,” he said. The price increase was a factory decision, he added, not a company one. “Because of that, I think we’ve already committed to it ... all we're doing is, I think, saying we acknowledge we got this letter and we acknowledge it’ll cost us that much more. But it’s at the end that we have to pay it.”

After 10 minutes of discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the revised bid with the company’s acknowledgment that there would be no more price increases.

Once that vehicular decision was made, another one had to be decided. During their last meeting, the board approved a bid from Reganis Auto Center for three new pickup trucks. However, the vehicles proved unavailable; Grummert said the manufacturer was closing all production on them. The board had to decide whether to re-award the bid. The Reganis bid had been $111,000, already $21,000 over budget. The next lowest bid was just under $120,000 from Anderson Ford in Lincoln. The trucks could be delivered around the end of the month and the fee would include delivery.

“We’re going to buy four pickups and get three,” Commissioner Russ Reisig said of the bid’s price. “... I think the bottom line is we’re $30,000 over budget and we’re not getting what we need to have.”

The pickups would weigh half a ton instead of three-quarters of a ton like Reisig desired. Grummert said the county had only ever purchased half-ton pickups before.

While Meyer and Harris voted in favor of the new bid, Commissioners Reisig, Mark Reichert and Charlie Knapper voted against it. They said Grummert would have to source new options for them to choose from.

Grummert was not done yet presenting to the board, as they had to consider a county bridge match contract with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for one of the county’s bridges near Lyman. The state would contribute $200,000 to the project, or 55%, while the county would need to supply the other 45%. Reisig was in favor of adding a box culvert to the site, but Grummert said that would be more expensive and difficult to maintain.

“On a creek, a box culvert is going to be very hard to maintain in years to come because of debris that comes down a natural channel,” she said. “A box culvert is not open, it has barrels. The prospect of getting a tree stuck in a barrel is pretty high.” The board unanimously approved the contract.

