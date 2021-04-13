Scotts Bluff County Commissioners looking for an engineer

Scotts Bluff County is currently searching for an engineer as it readies to begin its Stegall Road project.
Last week, commissioners changed the Stegall Road project from a rehabilitation project to a maintenance project. The change stemmed from direction by the commissioners for constructing a five-mile stretch of the 12-mile road between Highway 92 and Highway 88.
On Jan. 18, the commissioners approved a $167 million bid with contractors Simon Construction for the project. However, behind the scenes, commissioners negotiated a change with the contractor, spearheaded by Commissioner Russ Reisig.
Engineers with MC Schaff had designed the project using a fabric reinforcement layer, a nonwoven fabric with fiberglass filament yarn that would add a waterproof layer under the asphalt to prevent extensive cracking. The product has a tensile strength of three inches of asphalt, meaning it could better support heavy truck traffic on the road. It had previously been used in construction on Sugar Factory Road in 2015.
Instead of the product recommended by engineers, the county opted to go with a product recommended by the Contractor. The product, called Fibermat, uses a layer of emulsion, fiberglass fibers and another layer of emulsion, which would save $188,000.
However, engineers and Scotts Bluff County Road Supervisor Linda Grummert have outlined that the Fibermat product doesn’t have technical data showing it has comparable tensile strength to the product recommended in the engineering plans. Engineering plans had called for a roadway that would last 15 years, as specified in the bid specifications.
Engineers told commissioners during a March 2 meeting the change in materials would shorten the lifespan of the roadway, from seven to 10 years, and would likely result in more maintenance costs. Dave Schaff, of MC Schaff, did not recommend changes to the project, though he ultimately provided a change order to the county. In a an April 5 meeting, Grummert indicated MC Schaff said it would not continue in other phases of the project.
The changes to the project meant it would need to be a maintenance project, rather than a rehabilitative project, Grummert said. During that April 5 meeting, when asked if the project could continue without an engineer, she indicated that the county was in a grey area because of the cost of the project. State statute requires projects over $100,000 have an engineer. The Stegall Road Project comes in at $1.4 million.
On Tuesday, commissioners held a special meeting in which Grummert advised that she believed the county needed to employ an engineer for the project. State statute says for all public works projects over $100,000, an engineer needed to be employed
“It seems to hinge more on the cost of the project, rather than the terminology of the project,” she said. “...I think we’re going to have to hire an engineer for the construction phase.” The project is set to begin on Monday, April 19, giving the county just days to hire an engineer if they were going to be on site from the start of the project.
As commissioners asked questions, much of their questions continued to be at the products that were used on the project. Commissioner Ken Meyer repeatedly asked Grummert about the difference between a 3R project — a rehabilitative project — and a maintenance project. Grummert repeated explanations that a rehabilitative project needed to entail improvements that resulted in increasing load-carrying capacity.
Commissioners continued to back the selection of the Fibermat product for the project, questioning information gathered by Grummert and engineers. Commissioner Mark Reichert referred to statements by Grummert about the life of the project as “just her opinion.” Reisig repeatedly stated his opinion that 4 inches of asphalt would increase the load-bearing capacity of the roadway.
Meyer repeated questions about whether there were any significant differences between the Stegall Road Project and the Sugar Factory Road project done six years ago. Grummert and assistant roads director Steve Baird tried to explain the key difference that changed the classification of the project remained that underlayer that commissioners had adopted and required as part of a change order on the project.
Despite all the discussion about the project, the end result is that the county will need to hire another engineer to oversee the construction phase of the project.
According to discussion at the commissioners meeting, at least two of the commissioners had been involved in discussions with another engineering firm, seeking costs for the firm to step onto the project. Reisig, one of the commissioners, indicated that the firm, Baker and Associates, would not have cost estimates until Monday.
After needing to table the discussion, commissioners are expected to consider the engineering question again during its Monday meeting. Commissioners also indicated, again, that they hoped for representatives of MC Schaff would be at Monday’s meeting.