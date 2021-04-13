Scotts Bluff County Commissioners looking for an engineer

Engineers told commissioners during a March 2 meeting the change in materials would shorten the lifespan of the roadway, from seven to 10 years, and would likely result in more maintenance costs. Dave Schaff, of MC Schaff, did not recommend changes to the project, though he ultimately provided a change order to the county. In a an April 5 meeting, Grummert indicated MC Schaff said it would not continue in other phases of the project.

The changes to the project meant it would need to be a maintenance project, rather than a rehabilitative project, Grummert said. During that April 5 meeting, when asked if the project could continue without an engineer, she indicated that the county was in a grey area because of the cost of the project. State statute requires projects over $100,000 have an engineer. The Stegall Road Project comes in at $1.4 million.

On Tuesday, commissioners held a special meeting in which Grummert advised that she believed the county needed to employ an engineer for the project. State statute says for all public works projects over $100,000, an engineer needed to be employed