Scotts Bluff County Commissioners personnel committee to look at Juneteenth, holiday debate

Treasurer Heather Hauschild said though she felt it was a good idea to note the holiday closures annually and she felt commissioners had always been fair regarding the holidays, she reiterated that state services, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, were not available despite the county remaining open.

Meyer also cites closing for holidays as a decision that affects the constituents. The costs continue to increase as the county adds holidays, he said, also acknowledging that some other counties have additional holidays they recognize.

“We’re charged with doing the best for the constituents that are paying the bill. And every time we close ,.. We’re at about $3650,000 a year in holiday pay.

He said that commissioners weren’t against recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday, but that he has “heard more rumbling” that other holidays may be recognized as state or federal holidays. He said he would rather give Christmas Eve off, citing Columbus Day and Arbor Day as holidays that he had asked employees what they do on those holidays.

“There are those holidays that are special holidays that you want time off, and you want family time — Fourth of July and all of those, And there are other ones just taking it off because somebody said it’s a holiday and we’re not going to be here.”