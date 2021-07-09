Scotts Bluff County Commissioners personnel committee to look at Juneteenth, holiday debate

Twelve is the number of holidays that Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have set their sights on for county employees, according to discussion during this week’s meeting.
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 6. One of the discussions centered around the number of holidays employees are allowed to take, a discussion that started at a previous meeting after state and federal authorities declared Juneteenth a holiday.
Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks gave a recap of the discussion during a Monday, June 21 meeting. On the federal and state level, Juneteenth was recognized as a state holiday with action taken on June 17. Adoption occurred just after President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, approved by the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. The act took effect immediately, with the holiday recognized this year on Friday, June 18, as June 19 was a Saturday.
Though the approval of the bill and Biden signing it into law were expected, the immediacy of the federal holiday left officials throughout the state making decisions about whether or not offices should open or close. Due to the impact on the state court system, which already had court hearings and other activity scheduled throughout the state, the Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Michael Heavican opted to keep the state’s court system open, though other state offices closed.
On the county level, Scotts Bluff County’s administrative offices also remained open.
In its personnel manual, Scotts Bluff County has always referred to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 25-2221, which Eubanks said lists specific state holidays, including the day after Thanksgiving and also Arbor Day as state holidays. This year, Juneteenth would not have been listed in that statute, as it would have been declared a holiday after the Nebraska Legislature convened for the year.
County officials looked to commissioners on how to handle the holiday — which generated discussion also about the county recognizing the holiday in the future, as well as more general discussion about holidays.
Scotts Bluff County can make its decision on the holidays it wants to recognize, Eubanks told the commissioners.
“It’s entirely up to you guys, whether or not you want to make it a recognized holiday or not,” Eubanks said. “It’s always been up to you guys.”
Scotts Bluff County’s personnel manual lists specific holidays in its manual and says its policy is “to comply with legal state holidays as listed in Nebraska statutes.” Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said that the reference to statute refers to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 25-2221, which observes the federal holidays, but also includes the day after Thanksgiving and also Arbor Day as state holidays. The statute also includes this wording: “...And all days declared by law or proclamation of the President or Governor to be holidays,” which has allowed the state to recognize days declared as holidays throughout the year.
Eubanks told commissioners his recommendation was that the county should recognize the holiday.
In the future, Eubanks outlined that the Scotts Bluff Courthouse would be closed, but also noted that many county employees may still come to work to get things done without interruptions. If the county were to choose not to close, county employees in the administration building and others would be working “so you’ve got county employees that are being treated differently, which I think goes against the whole concept of the holiday of Juneteenth to begin with.”
Commissioner chair Ken Meyer said he plans to research the issue, and said he knows of at least one county that decides its holidays at the beginning of the year. Eubanks had suggested in the June 21 meeting county officials could remove the portion of their personnel policy that refers to the state statute and make a similar change.
Meyer said, “I like where we have control over what we’re going to do and not have to follow by what somebody else says or does.”
Meyer referred to a holiday being declared when a presidential death had occurred. According to the American Presidency Project, President Donald Trump declared a National Day of Mourning as a federal holiday when President George H.W. Bush died in December 2018. It was the first time since 2006 the government had closed due to the death of a president. However, similar declarations recognizing National Days of Mourning and recognizing those days as federal holidays have occurred throughout modern history beginning with the death of President John F. Kennedy. President Richard Nixon declared federal holidays due to the death of a presidents three times, with the deaths of President Dwight Eisenhower, President Harry Truman and President Lyndon Johnson having occurred during his time in the White House.
Treasurer Heather Hauschild said though she felt it was a good idea to note the holiday closures annually and she felt commissioners had always been fair regarding the holidays, she reiterated that state services, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, were not available despite the county remaining open.
Meyer also cites closing for holidays as a decision that affects the constituents. The costs continue to increase as the county adds holidays, he said, also acknowledging that some other counties have additional holidays they recognize.
“We’re charged with doing the best for the constituents that are paying the bill. And every time we close ,.. We’re at about $3650,000 a year in holiday pay.
He said that commissioners weren’t against recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday, but that he has “heard more rumbling” that other holidays may be recognized as state or federal holidays. He said he would rather give Christmas Eve off, citing Columbus Day and Arbor Day as holidays that he had asked employees what they do on those holidays.
“There are those holidays that are special holidays that you want time off, and you want family time — Fourth of July and all of those, And there are other ones just taking it off because somebody said it’s a holiday and we’re not going to be here.”
For the commissioners to make such a change, Meyer said the personnel board would first consider the suggestion to change the personnel policy in the manual. Commissioners are asking for the change, and made a motion suggesting 12 holidays be selected, then it would come back to the commissioners.
The personnel board is a mix of elected officials, a county commissioner and lay members chosen by elected officials and county commissioners.
Discussion involved giving the personnel board direction that 12 holidays would be observed — the addition of Juneteenth would have added a 13th — and be asked which holidays should be observed.
“Ask them, which ones do they want to celebrate? What do we want to give them?” Commissioner Charlie Knapper said. “I don’t think we need to add a 13th, but we’ll let the employees determine if Juneteenth is important to them, or if Arbor Day is important to them, or if Christmas Eve is important.”
Commissioner Mark Harris agreed that removing references to state and federal holidays allows the commissioners “flexibility to make some decisions.”
Eubanks also questioned Scotts Bluff County being “singled out” regarding the Juneteenth discussion. According to discussion among the county officials and commissioners, there were three Panhandle counties that remained open on Juneteenth: Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Morrill counties. Lisa Rien, human resources director, said she also thought other counties were open. Dawson, Platte, Saunders, Adams and Douglas were open, though that had not been confirmed by the Star-Herald and discussions from those boards on future plans did not appear to be known to any of the county officials involved in the discussion.