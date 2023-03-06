The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners voiced approval and support of increased cooperation with the Kimball County Transit Service at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Kimball County Transit Administrator Christy Warner attended the meeting in order to provide the commissioners with background information on the recent developments regarding KCTS, including its significant growth in recent years.

“We started with one bus and one driver in 2017, and we are currently at 13 vehicles, and I have 30 employees as of today,” Warner said. “I wanted to give you a little bit of a heads up on what we’re doing and speak to you about building some partnerships between Kimball County and Scotts Bluff County.”

Kimball County already provides 27,000 one-way trips annually via its transit system in a network that stretches from Scottsbluff to Denver International Airport and from Sidney to Cheyenne. Plans for additional services were discussed, some of which were contingent on formalizing cooperation between the Kimball County and Scotts Bluff County transit services.

In addition to providing standard services for residents of both counties, Warner’s presentation included some insight on the effects of upcoming development in the Kimball area, particularly the military contract and Clean Harbors expansion project, which are expected to bring a multitude of temporary and permanent residents to the region.

“We won’t see all those people all at once, and we don’t know how they’ll spend their money,” Warner said in reference to the military contract. “What we do know is that there are 3,000 living units and only 650 parking spots, so they’re not intended to have vehicles. So, we’re working to make sure that we’re ready for that on top of the normal growth that we’re seeing.”

Warner pointed out the fact that Kimball alone cannot support the influx of workers from both sources, meaning they would look to the surrounding communities in search of housing. With workers spread across the area, demand for transportation is expected to increase greatly as well.

Scotts Bluff County Public Transit Manager Curt Richter voiced his support of increased cooperation between the two county transit services and recognized the trend toward a more unified transit system across the state of Nebraska.

“We all need support from everybody. I think it’s very beneficial to show that we’re partnering and working together,” said Richter. “In the state of Nebraska, all the transit agencies are working together, and transit is quite honestly blowing up in the state of Nebraska right now. Any way we can support Christy in getting her funds is only going to help us in the long run.”

The commissioners expressed verbal approval of several supportive measures, including a letter of support to assist KCTS in its pursuit of 5311 and 5311(f) grants as well as pursuing memorandums of understanding allowing KCTS to park vehicles at the Tri-City Roadrunner facility and develop joint emergency response transportation protocols. Action on those items is expected to take place at future meetings.

The board also approved a resolution allowing Richter to apply for the same 5311 and 5311(f) grants for the operation of Tri-City Roadrunner to provide public transportation within Scotts Bluff County through 2025.

