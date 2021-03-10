Scotts Bluff County considers costly radio replacement

He said Scottsbluff Fire Department is already losing radios.

“A lot of the busier agencies are starting to see those failures of the portables,” Murphy said. “On my desk, I’ve got a boneyard of three or four portables already that probably aren’t going to be able to be fixed. So we’re feeling that pressure.”

Murphy went on to say that smaller agencies are looking forward to the ability to communicate with any agency that gets on scene, citing the example of the Hubbard’s Gap Fire, where 25 fire departments and additional state agencies responded. That fire started out with local volunteer fire department response. “While there’s a lot of unanswered questions, I guess at this point for the smaller agencies overall, everybody is in favor just because we know that these radios are on a limited time span,” Murphy said.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission, an elected board which regulates telecommunications and other industries, recently announced plans to implement Next Generation 911 across the state, upgrading the systems for the digital age. People would be able to not just call 911, but also send text messages, picture and video.