Scotts Bluff County Personnel Board discussion unleashes complaints, concerns by county employees

He said that he does feel that the board “definitely serves a purpose. And it’s not just to figure out how many holidays you get. It serves as a cushion for an employee who has been aggrieved ... whatever the case may be,” he said. The personnel board also considers personnel policies, though he said it’s mostly changes or updates, rather than new policies. Rarely, he said, does the board consider anything controversial.

“We (the commissioners) still have the authority to say yes or no,” he said, saying that he was speaking in favor of the personnel board. He spoke throughout the meeting in favor of continuing the board, albeit with the needed restructuring.

However, as people presented concerns that appear to be affecting the morale of county employees, he also said that he was offended when employees spoke about not feeling appreciated, as well as other issues. He pointed to his time as a school board member, which he served for 20 years on, to say that he believes that the county treats its employees fairly and “if you’re not, there’s other places to go.”