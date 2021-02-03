Scotts Bluff GOP votes to censure Sasse

A lack of responsiveness to his constituency has been a point of contention as well. Woodward said there are 40 active members of the county GOP, but none has been able to reach Sasse to express their concerns.

“We’re terribly frustrated that he’s just ignoring us, so we thought if we put an open letter, perhaps someone on his staff would read it and let him know, we have introduced a resolution for our state central committee meeting next weekend at the county level to censure him,” Woodward said. “I know a lot of counties have, but that’s why we did what we did.”

Woodward said a number of organizations across the country have moved to censure representatives they believe are no longer representing the party, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

“Unfortunately, in Nebraska we do not have recall,” Woodward said. “We don’t have any way of recalling someone who goes to D.C. and does whatever they want, so we are also looking at (whether we can) add that in the future. I believe that needs to be added to our State Legislature docket and perhaps adding that recourse for this type of situation.