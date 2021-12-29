Scottsbluff announces additional social media platforms as a way to increase communication

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff will be utilizing two new forms of communication to keep the public informed in addition to the city website (www.scottsbluff.org), Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin. Newly implemented forms of communication will be the City of Scottsbluff’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The City of Scottsbluff will be utilizing the variety of communication platforms to make the public aware of road closings, changes in trash schedules, downtown events, business spotlights, and much more. The goal of adding the two new social media platforms to existing communication is to ensure the public can easily be made aware of events and to recognize the diverse age groups in the community and how they receive information.