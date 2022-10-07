Scottsbluff candidates weigh in on LB 840 use, aquatics center at forum

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosted a series of candidate forums on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The chamber’s Government Affairs Committee organized the events.

During the forum, candidates were asked a variety of questions facing their respective councils or boards. They each had 90 seconds to answer a question. When all candidates had answered, they could have 30 more seconds to follow up on their answers. They had one minute each to offer closing statements when all the questions had been answered.

Wednesday’s forum included candidates for the Scottsbluff City Council and Scottsbluff Board of Education, as well as the Airport Authority Board.

SCOTTSBLUFF CITY COUNCIL

There are three open seats available in the Scottsbluff City Council elections and six candidates vying to obtain them. These include incumbents Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green and challengers Eugene Batt, Chris Miller, Matthew Salomon and Betsy Vidlak.

All candidates save for Miller attended Wednesday’s forum.

LB840 eligibility

Bill Boyer, a co-chair of the Government Affairs Committee, began by asking the candidates whether LB840 eligibility should be expanded to include retail. All candidates were either in favor of it or at least not opposed to the suggestion.

Batt and Salomon both said they were in favor of it if it created new jobs, and Batt added that there are times when small businesses need help from the community. Vidlak agreed and said the wealth could impact the whole community.

“We want to expand and create business, but, hopefully, local businesses,” Vidlak said.

Green said he didn’t want eligible stores competing with existing small businesses and McKerrigan added that she didn’t want big businesses taking all the funds.

“I believe that if we do expand it to retail, we need to set some limitations only because we have limited LB840 funds available,” she said.

Hiring for vacant positions

To fill vacant spots in the city’s own workforce, McKerrigan and Vidlak recommended hiring from within and getting interns more invested in becoming full-time employees. Green said it’d be important to work with interns and to listen to new recruits.

Salomon recommended going to colleges and hosting job fairs to attract workers directly.

“If we could get people right out of college like the police department (does), that would be even better because everybody’s having a hard time filling spots,” he said.

Batt said the Scottsbluff area could be marketed to potential recruits by promoting low housing costs and its wide-open spaces.

Landfill use

When deciding whether to stay the current course or look for a new landfill location, Salomon and Batt said they encouraged any final location to be close by. Batt suggested looking at private facilities and Salomon said the city should stay the course and partner with Gering.

Green agreed, he said.

“I think we should stay the course but also keep our eye on other options. This isn’t an overnight project, so you can’t be wishy-washy."

McKerrigan said testing the feasibility of sites is required for a certain amount of time, while Vidlak said the environmental impact also needs to be considered.

“I definitely think it’s something that needs to move forward because it’s definitely not something that’s going to wait for us,” Vidlak said.

Workforce housing

In recent years, Gering approved the construction of tiny houses and shipping container houses within city limits. McKerrigan said she was concerned they’d be hard to finance.

“I think it’s a great concept, but my understanding is currently we do not have the ordinances in place for those to be in Scottsbluff,” she said.

Salomon said he was in favor of tiny homes but less supportive of shipping container houses. Green said he’s more in favor of mobile home parks in Scottsbluff.

“Tiny housing is something I’ve seen work for some communities and be a nightmare in others,” Green said.

Vidlak said people in Scottsbluff are already living in unsafe trailer homes, so the city should work on finding options that are different, but safe. Batt said he was in favor of tiny houses so long as zoning laws are enforced and they’re not too close together.

Aquatics center

The candidates were asked what the city’s next steps should be if the proposed aquatics center measure passes or fails on Nov. 8. They all agreed the current swimming facilities should be repaired or replaced if the public rejects funding the center.

Green said the council should keep neighborhood pools even if the center is funded; he, Batt, McKerrigan and Vidlak all said the council should ensure all legal and financial paperwork is finished and contracts signed as well.

Vidlak and Salomon also maintained that it’d be important to ensure the project doesn’t go drastically over its budget if the center is approved.

SCOTTSBLUFF SCHOOL BOARD

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education race has three open positions being sought by four candidates. Candidates include incumbent Mark Lang and challengers Ralph Paez, Chico De Los Santos and Tory Schwartz.

Lang and De Los Santos could not attend the meeting, though De Los Santos did provide a statement.

“I am running for the Board of Education because I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our school system. I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to make an impact on our youth. I believe in quality education for all students,” he wrote.

Addressing bullying

Paez said the school board has done a good job with policies in place to prevent bullying, as it’s far less prevalent as it would be otherwise.

Schwartz said bullying prevention needs to start at home.

“Our teachers and our administrators are called on these days to be so many things … they can’t do it all the time, so we need parents to be doing their job at home, so these kids understand how they need to be treating others,” he said.

Learning from the pandemic

Paez said students learned more about how to use technology to educate themselves during the pandemic.

“Our kids adapted. They were able to move forward and continue their education. … More than anything, I think it opened the door for alternative ways of learning,” he said.

Schwartz said the schools should always be looking at ways to challenge their students and help them be more successful and look at potential online learning resources in the future.

State funding

Schwartz said the Board of Education must be good stewards of funding no matter where it comes from. Paez said Scottsbluff has to rely somewhat on state aid, but that there are plenty of other options for funding such as grants.

Other issues

Both Schwartz and Paez had similar views on some of the questions asked. They both agreed that staff recruitment and retention would be the most important issue facing the district in the next few years. They also agreed that students should participate in athletics based on the sex on their birth certificates.

AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD

Joe Nichols was the only Airport Authority Board candidate at the forum among the three running. The other candidates are Matthew Ziegler and Jeff Robbins.

Nichols said he’s been associated with the Western Nebraska Regional Airport for around 40 years. He said he’d consider his six-year term successful “if I can be part of the good decision-making that allows the airport to grow and continue with the great air service that we have.”

It’s necessary for the airport to continue to have a reliable airline with competitive pricing and that the airport should continue to be run like a business, he said.

Though he was not in attendance, Robbins provided a statement to be read. In it, he wrote that he’s spent his entire career working in aviation and said the airport is “an invaluable asset to our community but has the potential to further grow our area in multiple ways.”