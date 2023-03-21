The City of Scottsbluff council approved the commitment of LB 840 funds as a match for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Regional Workforce Housing grant at the March 20 regular meeting. Twin Cities Development requested the funds ahead of the 2023 grant funding process.

Economic Development Director Sharaya Toof informed the council about the perpetual, revolving loan fund that encompasses Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Kimball counties. This area is the same area where Hanna Keelan Associates conducted a housing study in 2022.

“According to that study, 589 homes are needed in Scotts Bluff County within the next five years,” Toof told the council. “That includes 277 homes needed in the City of Scottsbluff.”

Gering needs 151 houses constructed in the next five years. TCD secured funds from the Kimball City Council and the Gering City Council. Kimball contributed $100,000 and Gering contributed $200,000 in LB 840 funds.

The City of Scottsbluff allocated $350,000 to the 2020 Rural Workforce Housing grant. The $1,833,745 went toward eight rehabilitation projects and three new construction projects. Only $12,000 of funding went unused. Under the new resolution, Twin Cities Development, Inc. (TCD) requested $200,000 from the city’s LB 840 fund. This round of funding is a 2:1 match with the state’s contribution of $400,000 for a total amount of $600,000 to be added to the rural workforce housing fund, if approved. Scottsbluff’s contribution, in addition to the contributions from Gering and Kimball bring the total fund balance to the $500,000 needed to secure the full $1.5 million grant.

The programs application and review committee reviewed TCD’s application and recommended to the city council. The funds are to be used directly for contractors, construction businesses or rehabilitation of houses and sales of houses within the municipality of Scottsbluff.

The previous grant was a 1:1 match, compared to the 2:1 match this round. That requires a total of $500,000 in match funds is needed to secure the total amount through the grant.

TCD Executive Director Jordan Diedrich said there is a $20,000 loan minimum for each project. New construction projects come with a 0% interest rate with a 1% loan origination fee. For rehabilitation projects, there is a fixed 2% interest and 1% loan origination fee.

The grant is geared toward low- and median-income housing. Diedrich said there is a maximum value a house can be constructed for, which is set at $300,000 for owner occupied new construction and at $250,000 for rental units. Those figures ensure it keeps the properties affordable.

Councilmember Betsy Vidlak asked how they identify properties or if people submit recommendations. Diedrich said the city can point out projects, but the majority of previous projects have been brought to TCD by the public. Out of the nine projects, eight of them were brought forward by different people, he told the council.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan asked if funds are obligated for someone and then the project does not go through, if the funds become available to someone else. Diedrich said yes, those funds would be made available for another project.

Rehabilitation houses require at least 50% into the project of the assessed value. For a $100,000 home, at least $50,000 has to be put into the property that is dilapidated before it can be resold.

Two new projects are underway in Scottsbluff — townhouses across the street from city hall and a new construction project.

The city council unanimously approved the commitment of $200,000 for workforce housing development.

The application is due Thursday, March 23, but TCD will not know if they are awarded the grant until this summer.