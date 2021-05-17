Scottsbluff City Council approve areas for redevelopment

The Scottsbluff City Council designated four additional redevelopment areas within city limits during its meeting Monday night.
After project and planning coordinator Zachary Glaubius presented on four of the five study areas, which MC Schaff’s blight studies suggested that the areas were not on par with the overall community standards and could use improvement.
The areas that were discussed included:
— Study Area #13: properties and tracts of land within the general vicinity of Avenue A, Broadway, and First Avenue, between 23rd Street on the north and 18th Street on the south, in the central portion of the city
— Study Area #14: properties and tracts of land north of East 15th Street and south of East 17th Street, beginning at 21st Avenue on the east and running west for a distance of two blocks, in the southeastern portion of the city
— Study Area #15: properties and tracts of land within the general vicinity south of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad right-of-way, east of 9th Avenue, west of 13th Avenue and north of and including South Beltline Highway East in the southeastern portion of the city
— Study Area #17: within the general vicinity between Avenues A and C and between West Overland Drive and West 18th Street, including a corridor extending westerly from Avenue B along the southern border of the BNSF railroad right-of-way and north of Cowen Drive, in the south-central portion of the city
Council member Nathan Green thought it sounded negative.
“I don’t like the word ‘blighted,’” he said.
While it might not sound good, city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said that declaring these areas “as blighted and substandard” is actually a positive and means more redevelopment opportunities for businesses within those areas.
“That’s why these areas are being expanded, to help redevelopment efforts and give some financial relief to businesses in these areas,” he said. “We don’t really use the ‘blighted and substandard’ term anymore. It’s considered a redevelopment.”
Economic development director Starr Lehl said that she has received interest from businesses located in some of these areas for redevelopment projects, but didn’t qualify for certain funding opportunities. By designating the areas as blighted, the businesses would have access to more types of funding, including tax increment financing and the Community Façade Grant Program, according to Glaubius.
In the end, all council members voted to declare Study Areas #13, #14, #15 and #17 as “blighted and substandard,” with Study Area #16 coming at a later date. Council member Terry Schaub was the lone vote against approving Study Areas #13 and #17. Council member Angela Scanlan was absent from the meeting.
The council also approved 3-1 up to $50,000 in additional funding for the 23 Club baseball complex project, which would go toward an irrigation system, sod and possibly trees. 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich said those tasks, as well as the parking lot and the field lighting, is all that’s left to do for the entire project. Schaub was the lone vote against.
City administrator Dustin Reif told the council he thought it was a good idea to support the additional funding in order to get the project completed, especially in time for the Father’s Day weekend tournament.
“One of my goals and one of the things that I think we don’t do a very good job with is tourism, and this is this is … one of our prime tourism things. You can ask any of the hotel managers that that weekend is booked solid, and it’s the strongest weekend we have all year for our hotels,” Reif said. “It is a significant impact on the economy. So, I think making an investment in the park, whether we do it now or we do it next year, it’s still going to be towards the top of the list, because we’re so close to finishing the project.”
23 Club has a record enrollment of 400 children signed up this summer.
Council also approved the Workforce Housing Investment Fundy City of Scottsbluff Local Match Agreement with Twin Cities Development, as well as a Business Promotional Event Permit and liquor license for The Stomping Ground d/b/a SHOTS BAR for a Buck Cherry on June 11 at the 18th Street Plaza, on Monday night.
Mayor Jeanne Kerrigan also read a proclamation naming the week of May 16-22 “Emergency Medical Services Week.”