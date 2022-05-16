Scottsbluff city council approves agreement with Twin Cities Baseball, Inc.

The Scottsbluff city council took measures during its meeting Monday, May 16, to establish an agreement with Twin Cities Baseball Inc., as the organization aims to submit a grant application.

Council members took action to approve a document of understanding with Twin Cities Baseball, Inc. Interim city manager Kevin Spencer informed the council city officials were unable to find a document of understanding agreement currently in place between the City of Scottsbluff and Twin Cities Baseball. Based on the advice of city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt, the city drafted the agreement submitted for the council’s consideration.

“Twin Cities Baseball is applying to the Department of Economic Development for a shovel ready grant and it’s necessary for them to have this kind of an agreement to show capital interest in the project,” Spencer said.

During a meeting with Twin Cities, Spencer said he was very impressed with improvements to the concession stand.

“It’s a nice structure,” he said. “It just needs some upkeep. When you walk into the facility, it really looks nice.”

Twin Cities Baseball, Inc. president Steve Dunkel went before the council to share details on the grant and project.

“As much playing on that surface between the college and us, we’re looking at trying to do like field turf so it’s not so much wear and tear on the surface and it will be nice once we get state tournaments here,” Dunkel said.

Spencer said they met with Twin Cities baseball a week ago to walk through the facility. The city asked them to prioritize improvement projects, which has since been provided to the city.

Council member Nathan Green questioned if the improvements would pose a problem.

“Is this project going to interfere with any other contracts we have about building on city property or is that being worked out?” Green asked.

The document of understanding outlines if any improvements are to be made to the facility or property, the city must receive advance notice. The city grants Twin Cities a non-exclusive right to use Cleveland Field, located at 1615 West 20th St., for use by the Legion baseball program and to make capital improvements as agreed upon between the parties. The terms of the agreement encompass the 2022-2025 baseball seasons.

The agreement also requires Twin Cities to provide the city with a schedule of games and when they require the facility in no less than 90 days. They will also work with the city to accommodate other baseball programs’ uses of the facility. The agreement further details what each party will provide with some of the city’s responsibilities to turn on and off the water, offer trash receptacles, provide on-site storage of equipment and needs for seasonal upkeep, access to locker rooms as well as provide a certificate of liability insurance.

Twin Cities will provide field preparation, names and numbers of coaches and maintenance personnel, provide necessary officials and staff to conduct a game, and temporary outfield fencing. They will also pick up trash and place into receptacles within 24 hours following a game and provide portable toilets and extra bleachers, if needed. Twin Cities also agrees to maintain and repair all capital improvements to the facility and to provide insurance coverage for liability insurance and peril coverage for improvements.

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Express are included under Twin Cities Baseball Inc.

Twin Cities has currently secured $175,000 for the matching grant.

The council unanimously approved agreement with Twin Cities Baseball, Inc.

