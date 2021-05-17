Scottsbluff City Council approves areas for redevelopment

The council also approved 3-1 up to $50,000 in additional funding for the 23 Club baseball complex project, which would go toward an irrigation system, sod and possibly trees. 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich said those tasks, as well as the parking lot and the field lighting, is all that’s left to do for the entire project. Schaub was the lone vote against.

“One of my goals and one of the things that I think we don’t do a very good job with is tourism, and this is this is … one of our prime tourism things. You can ask any of the hotel managers that that weekend is booked solid, and it’s the strongest weekend we have all year for our hotels,” Reif said. “It is a significant impact on the economy. So, I think making an investment in the park, whether we do it now or we do it next year, it’s still going to be towards the top of the list, because we’re so close to finishing the project.”