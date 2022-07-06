 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scottsbluff city council approves event permit for Emerald Center grand opening

  • 0
Emerald Center events center

Celeste Salazar stands near some of the decor which can be set up at the Emerald Center. Salazar went before the Scottsbluff city council Tuesday to request an event permit for a grand opening later this month.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

The owners of the newly opened Emerald Center in Scottsbluff will hold a grand opening event on July 24 from 4-7 p.m.

Denzel and Celeste Salazar went before the Scottsbluff city council Tuesday to request a business promotional event permit for the event.

The application indicates the festivities will include food vendors, with W. 16th Street closed during the event. Celeste previously told the Star-Herald the grand opening will feature food vendors, face painting, a bounce castle and a selection of decor so guests can see what the space has to offer.

“I don’t know if it’s something that we need to only do half of the street as well, but if you guys want to do the full street or we can do half of the street, too,” Celeste told the council.

Interim city manager and Scottsbluff police chief Kevin Spencer told the council he does not foresee an issue blocking off the entire street for the event.

The Emerald Center is located at 17 W 16th St. in downtown Scottsbluff.

People are also reading…

The council unanimously approved the permit and wished the Salazars luck in their business venture.

The Emerald Center opened its doors June 1, and has held some soft-opening events for family and friends. It is designed to host bridal showers, graduation parties and other small, intimate events.

Those looking for additional information about the center can contact theemeraldcenterllc@gmail.com or 308-765-1814.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

Less than three months after being convicted of charges in connection with a drunken sexual tryst at the Banner County Courthouse, Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard has announced plans to resign his post. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News