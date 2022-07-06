Scottsbluff city council approves event permit for Emerald Center grand opening

The owners of the newly opened Emerald Center in Scottsbluff will hold a grand opening event on July 24 from 4-7 p.m.

Denzel and Celeste Salazar went before the Scottsbluff city council Tuesday to request a business promotional event permit for the event.

The application indicates the festivities will include food vendors, with W. 16th Street closed during the event. Celeste previously told the Star-Herald the grand opening will feature food vendors, face painting, a bounce castle and a selection of decor so guests can see what the space has to offer.

“I don’t know if it’s something that we need to only do half of the street as well, but if you guys want to do the full street or we can do half of the street, too,” Celeste told the council.

Interim city manager and Scottsbluff police chief Kevin Spencer told the council he does not foresee an issue blocking off the entire street for the event.

The Emerald Center is located at 17 W 16th St. in downtown Scottsbluff.

The council unanimously approved the permit and wished the Salazars luck in their business venture.

The Emerald Center opened its doors June 1, and has held some soft-opening events for family and friends. It is designed to host bridal showers, graduation parties and other small, intimate events.

Those looking for additional information about the center can contact theemeraldcenterllc@gmail.com or 308-765-1814.