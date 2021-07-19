Scottsbluff city council approves event permits, grants at short meeting

The Scottsbluff city council needed just 19 minutes to get through all the items on Monday’s agenda.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan and council members Jordan Colwell and Terry Schaub were the only members present. The trio was quick to vote ‘yes’ for every one of the items on the agenda. For the majority of the agenda, there was little to no discussion necessary until it came time for public input.

While the meeting didn’t last long, the council was able to get quite a bit done, including granting a permit and license for downtown events.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer requested a Community Festival Permit for the police department’s National Night Out 2021 on Aug. 3 for several blocks on Broadway.

Additionally, Shots Bar and Grill owner Chad Leeling and Legion Combat Sports owner Geno Bolger presented their request for a special license to serve alcohol at the 18th Street Plaza for an MMA fighting event on Aug. 21.

“It’s gonna be my retirement from Legion Combat Sports,” Bolger said. Normally, the event is held in Mitchell. “I live around here, most of our fans are from around here, so I’d rather do it here instead of having them travel. It’ll be a good little send-off.”