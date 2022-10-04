Scottsbluff city council approves Hilltop rezone, street, HVAC and plaza plans

Several projects received city council support to move forward during the Monday, Oct. 3 regular meeting. The council took action on the one- and six-year street improvement plan, rezoning of a subdivision and approved bids for projects at city hall and in downtown Scottsbluff

Public Works Director Mark Bohl presented information about the proposed projects on the street improvement plan during a required public hearing to the council. Bohl noted that the plan can be changed.

The only project in the one-year plan is a new street development on 28th Street from Avenue K to Avenue I. The estimated project cost is $420,000. Th proposed street is located north of RCI. The proposed plan is to pave 300 feet of roadway.

“(Avenue) K does not exist yet,” Bohl told the council. “It’s proposed, but it’s (planned to be located) behind Home Depot. This is a development that, for now, we see going in there. We need to list this 300-foot (street) because it will become a city street and we will maintain that.”

The next large streets project included in the six-year plan, is 20th Street from Cleveland Field, east of 17th Avenue. The project plan calls for a mill and overlay with pavement markings and curb work. The estimated cost is $3.5 million.

“This year, we’re doing preliminary engineering on that so I can have all of my ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and all of my right-of-way information so I know what we need, if we’re allowed to build that,” Bohl said.

Bohl said the other projects included in the plan are likely familiar to the council where developers extend their projects for later years. Some of the projects will be dropped off, if the developers decide not to move forward.

Nebraska statutes require municipalities to develop and file a long range, six year plan of highway, road and street improvements with the Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

The council held another public hearing to receive input about the rezone of several lots in the Hilltop Estates Subdivision. Planning Administrator Zachary Glaubius addressed the council, stating that not every part of Hilltop was rezoned when last done in 2017. Most of the subdivision is classified as R-1A, but lots 1 and 2 and 5 and 9 of Block 3, lots 1-3 of Block 6, lots 1-7 of Block 7 and Tract C are still classified as R-1.

“That lead to a few lots being split between zoning districts, which kind of complicates enforcements and requirements,” Glaubius said.

According to the council packet, both R-1 and R-1A are single-family residential zoning districts. The major differences is there are smaller lots in R-1A, different setback requirements and two-family and multi-family dwellings are permitted in R-1A while two-family dwellings require a special permit form in R-1.

Area developers told Glaubius they prefer R-1A. The planning commission and staff met on Sept. 12 to review a rezone request and the commission made a positive recommendation to approve this change.

The city council waved the three readings and approved the ordinance.

The city received two bids for the city hall HVAC replacement project. Interim-manager Kevin Spencer said staff felt a bid by Big Mack’s was the best and recommended that bid. Big Mack bid $67,978, which was nearly $100,000 lower than a bid by Johnson Controls of $166,530.85. Council member Jordan Colwell questioned why Big Mack’s bid came in $30,000 below the engineer’s estimate of $100,170.

“It was based on old bids or previous bids and with the inflation going on and talking with certain contractors that was kind of the understanding,” said Adam Vath with MC Schaff. “You’re kind of right in the middle of those two so you’re in the ball park.”

With no further discussion, the council approved awarding the bid to Big Mack.

The council also discussed bids for the 18th Street Plaza Improvement Project. Spencer said the proposed plan would complete the plaza project. The city received four bids from Mark Chrisman Trucking, Infinity Construction, Eric Reichert Insulation & Construction and Paul Reed Construction & Supply. Mark Chrisman Trucking submitted the lowest bid at $482,921.10. Spencer said staff reviewing the bids thought that was the best choice for the city. Mark Chrisman Truck recently expanded to include a concrete construction division in its operation.

“We’re really looking forward to getting this one started,” Spencer said. “This is for the stage, the entryway and a lot of landscaping and concrete.”

Taylor Chrisman addressed questions by councilmembers about subcontractors – Red Iron Masonry, Scottsbluff Landscaping, Garcia flooring and Handyman Services and Adams Electric are subcontractors planned for the project. Chrisman said Mark Chrisman Trucking will serve as the general contractor on the project, working on the demolition of existing conditions, site grading, import structural fill material for the stage, installation of flatwork and stage concrete footings.

“We’ve worked with Mark Chrisman Trucking before in the past and generally, it is an earth working trucking company,” Vath told the council. “But as Taylor eluded to, they’ve started a concrete division and we have confidence and we’ve worked with Taylor on a professional level with other contractors and have had no issues to this date.”

The proposed start date is Monday, Oct. 10.

Colwell said it was nice to see local businesses and people working on the project.

The council awarded the bid to Chrisman Trucking.