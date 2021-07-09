Scottsbluff City Council approves liquor licenses, event permits

“We have really an incredible process,” Marsh said. “We’ve held a license since 2017 and have had zero issues with it. We’ve passed compliance checks, very pleased with that. The way that our system is run, we control every movement of liquor through the entire store from the back door coming in all the way through the front door, so lots of rules and regulations, tons of training for our team.”

Green said he was wary of recommending a non-local license holder.

“That’s one thing that always kind of irritates me a little bit about the way that corporate is set up, even though I understand Target is probably one of the premier security firms around,” he said.

Spencer agreed that Target had one of the most impressive processes, and he explained that the main reason for making Guenther the license holder is for practicality.