Scottsbluff City Council approves liquor licenses, event permits

The Scottsbluff City Council had its shortest meeting in a while at just over 15 minutes long on Tuesday, July 6. Three of the five city council members were present: Jeanne McKerrigan, Nathan Green and Jordan Colwell.
After breezing through the usual items like the consent calendar and claims of the City, approving unanimously 3-0, they moved on a couple of public hearings.
The first was to consider a Class C Liquor License for RSK Frontside, located at 1001 Ave. I, and the second was to discuss and consider action for making a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to name Sheryl Keller the liquor license manager for RSK Frontside.
Keller also has a license for a business she runs in Gering called Sheryl’s Log Cabin. Police Chief Kevin Spencer said they were impressed with Keller’s background.
“I conduct a background investigation to make sure that the applicant is fit, willing and able and was pretty impressed with Sheryl. She’s got a really great background in the industry and has done a good job in her other business,” he said. “(I’m) very impressed with what she’s done in Gering, and I think she has a good process.”
The council approved the recommendation 3-0.
The council then discussed and voted on a recommendation for Andrew Guenther to be named liquor license manager for the Target store on Frontage Road. Scott Marsh, the Scottsbluff store director, spoke on behalf of Guenther at the meeting, since Guenther is a store director in Omaha who holds licensing for liquor sales at Target stores across the state.
“We have really an incredible process,” Marsh said. “We’ve held a license since 2017 and have had zero issues with it. We’ve passed compliance checks, very pleased with that. The way that our system is run, we control every movement of liquor through the entire store from the back door coming in all the way through the front door, so lots of rules and regulations, tons of training for our team.”
Green said he was wary of recommending a non-local license holder.
“That’s one thing that always kind of irritates me a little bit about the way that corporate is set up, even though I understand Target is probably one of the premier security firms around,” he said.
Spencer agreed that Target had one of the most impressive processes, and he explained that the main reason for making Guenther the license holder is for practicality.
“You got to imagine that Andrew, who’s on the manager’s license, is going through this across the state. So, he’s attended, I’m sure, a lot of council meetings back east, and the ones that he can, so it’s a matter of practicality,” he said. “It’s actually a benefit to everybody, because you do have one person that manages that license instead of having to do this all the time. And I think it’s probably encouraged by the liquor commission as well, because they’re having to do this work all the time.”
The council ended up approving a positive recommendation for Guenther, 3-0.
The council then approved unanimously, without much discussion, a Community Festival Permit to include food vendors and noise permit for the Sidewalk Sales on Broadway, which will take place July 15-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and four Special Designated Liquor Licenses for Rosita’s Restaurant to serve their margaritas at the next four Bands on Broadway events.